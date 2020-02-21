How To Download Free Fire On Jio Phone & What Are The Effective Ways To Reduce The Lags?

Free Fire is a battle royale game, developed and published by Garena Studios. The game is available for iOS (iPhone) and Android-powered devices. The video game places 50 players on a remote island where only a single player emerges victorious. The game has gained much popularity in recent times and now, it can also be played by Jio mobile users. Take a look at how to download Free Fire on Jio phone:
Step 1: Go to the menu and open any web browser.
Step 2: Now in the search bar, type Play Store and hit the search button.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Play Store’ link and search for ‘Free Fire’.
Step 4: Tap on the ‘Garena Free Fire’ and install the application.
Sign in to your Google account if you haven’t already to complete the installation process. Once the Free Fire game installation is complete, you have successfully installed the Free Fire game on your Jio phone. Now you can start playing the game online and enjoy the experience on your Jio handset.
Free Fire requires a decent processor and has a minimum requirement of 2GB RAM and at least 1.1 GB of free space. Your Jio phone’s SPRD 9820A/QC8905 processor does not support games which boast high-level graphics although you may still be able to play the game. Follow the steps given below to improve the gaming performance on your Jio phone.
Each gameplay has a duration of 10 minutes on an island where one player shall fight their way to survival against 49 other players who are part of the game. Every individual player can choose their starting point on the island when jumping from the airplane using a parachute. The aim is to survive until the end of the game and win it.
The game also provides users with many real-life features. It allows you to drive vehicles, shows a map that helps you to go anywhere you want. Make sure that you always stay in the safe zone and not go beyond it to avoid elimination and stay in the game much longer. You can also search for many exciting weapons, bullets and armours almost everywhere. You can also kill your enemies while driving cars. You can also use trenches to hide in the grass from your opponents. Follow these strategies and you shall emerge victorious.
