BSNL 3G To 4G: How To Convert BSNL 3G SIM To 4G And Complete The Activation Process?

4G is the fourth generation of mobile communication technology which follows on from the existing third-generation and second-generation mobile technologies. It is globally acclaimed and used by companies in order to provide the latest and fastest gateway possible to mobile internet in the country.

BSNL is one of the telecom providers that offer high-speed 4G services to its customers and is working to expand its 4G service rapidly to have a better chance than its rivals. The company is also selectively phasing out its 3G service in favour of its newer 4G service in select circles. So, if you're looking to upgrade your BSNL 3G SIM to 4G, here's everything you need to know:

Why upgrade BSNL 3G to 4G?

BSNL 4G, the 4th generation of mobile data technology, provides users with a much faster Internet speed as compared to that of 3G networks. The speed certainly comes with an unbeatable online experience for customers. BSNL 4G has not been launched pan-India just yet but the company is trying to expand its 4G across the country to provide a seamless mobile experience to its subscribers. Since late 2019, BSNL has also been pushing its consumers living in the suburban and urban areas to switch to the 4G network to enjoy more high-speed broadband service options.

How to get a BSNL 4G SIM card?

To upgrade BSNL 3G SIM to 4G, you should buy the SIM card through your nearest BSNL centre or BSNL channel partner/franchisee store. The new SIM may generally cost you around ₹20. One may also get a BSNL 4G SIM for free as part of BSNL’s promotional campaign if any. Users can locate their nearest BSNL retail outlet online. Also, make sure that you check whether 4G VoLTE services are provided in your area by BSNL.

How to activate a BSNL 4G SIM card?

Once you have swapped your 2G/3G SIM with a 4G SIM card, you will need to activate the same by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone to send a message through your existing BSNL SIM card.

Step 2: Type in the message in this format: RE4G <last 6 digits of the new SIM Card Number> <Circle Code>.

Assuming you live in Maharashtra, and you have received a new 4G SIM card with 19-digit number 1234567890123456789. To activate the card, you will need to send an SMS with text ‘RE4G 456789 MH’. Here, RE4G remains the same for every state, 456789 is the last six digits of your newly issued 4G card, whereas MH would be the circle code for Maharashtra. For those living in other parts of India, they can look up the code online.

Step 3: You should send the text in the above-mentioned format to 53734 from your existing (old) BSNL number.

Step 4: Once you have sent the message, you will shortly receive a notification. Reply with ‘RE4G YES’ to the number. You may also verify the SIM card number mentioned in the text message with that of your new 4G SIM to verify if it is matching.

Next, you will receive another message stating that your request for 4G SIM swap has been registered successfully. Now, you should wait for the network signal on your old SIM card to disappear automatically. Once disconnected, you can replace the old SIM with new your new 4G SIM card.

Congratulations, you have successfully activated the BSNL 4G VoLTE services on your device.

*You should take a backup of all your SIM contacts to your phone as it will erase all your SIM data post upgradation for a smoother process. Alternatively, you can back up your phone contacts to a Google account.

How to check BSNL 4G device compatibility?

Users need to have a 4G handset which is compatible with Band3/1800 MHz. You can easily check the BSNL 4G VoLTE compatibility by visiting their website.

How to activate 4G network settings?

Before you can start enjoying the 4G experience, you will need to choose ‘LTE’ or ‘4G’ as the ‘Network Mode’ through your 4G handset’s ‘Settings’ menu. Also, make sure that you recharge or opt for a suitable BSNL 4G pack/plan in order to avail 4G speeds and upgrade the data pack for 4G usage.

Image credits: Shutterstock