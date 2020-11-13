'No Apps In India With Features Like This': Kashmiri Brothers develop TikTok Alternative

After India banned China-based highly popular TikTok in June following a border dispute with China in the Galwan Valley region, several Indian apps emerged as an alternative. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given a clarion call to be Atmanirbhar and to focus on the creation of a Made in India ecosystem. In line with PM Modi's vision, two brothers from Kashmir's Budgam district have created a mobile application which they say is an alternative to the Chinese video-sharing app.

According to news agency ANI, App Developer Tipu Sultan Wani along with his elder brother Mohd Farooq, who is a software engineer, has developed the top-notch application named 'Nucular'. Wani had earlier developed a mobile application --"File Share Tool" which allows sharing files at a speed of 40 MB per second, as an alternative to banned Chinese app SHAREit.

'We used the latest technology...'

"After we created 'File Share Tool' like SHAREit, we got a good response from people. People wrote us emails that there should an app like TikTok. Then we started working on it. It took us one month. I developed this along with my elder brother Mohd Farooq Wani who is a software engineer. One can create songs, dialogues, and duet on the application," Tipu Sultan Wani told ANI.

"We have used a technology which will help to load videos faster on the app even the internet speed is slow. We have also introduced augmented reality effects into the app. There are no apps in the Indian market with features like this," Wani said.

READ | Twitter issues first response after removing Home Minister Amit Shah's profile photo

READ | Twitter removes Amit Shah’s profile photo citing copyright infringement; restored soon

"We used the latest technology in ARmask, beauty filters, and VR backgrounds. We keep on adding more and more filters and editing tools. Anyone can upload any video length between five seconds to 60 seconds. One can edit, cut, and add music to any video file. There is 4k resolution in the app," he said. Wani said that they have launched a contest where those who will get 5,000 followers on the application first will get Rs 2,000 cash.

Meanwhile, ByteDance-owned TikTok is working on a comeback strategy for India and has even shortlisted partner firms for legal, policy and advocacy, and communications functions, according to media reports.

READ | Arnab Goswami avows 'I have never felt stronger' as he returns after 8 days in custody

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 44,878 fresh cases, 49,079 recoveries in 24 hours