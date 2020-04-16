Obscurify Not Working? Here Are Some Quick Fixes To Solve The Problem

Obscurify is a popular music listing app that provides its users with a definite data on the popularity of their favourite tracks, genres and artists they listen to on Spotify. The data is based on either all-time or the last six weeks' streams, and from this data, it shows a user how danceable their music taste is. This new app has intrigued many people and the users love to share the awesomeness of their music taste. However, many people have been reporting "Obscurify not working" problems on social media. If you are facing similar Obscurify app outage issues, here is how you can fix the problem at home.

thanks to obscurify, it has confirmed that tiny blue ghost and foxy dads are the only two artists in my top most listened to songs (as well as my 2nd and 3rd most played artist of all time) also apparently oasis is my top played artist of all time, so i guess it’s pretty accurate pic.twitter.com/O3Smtif31L — 💓”gwen mendoza”💓 (@MendozaIsMusic) April 9, 2019

Y'all should try obscurify and share your results. IDK what I listen to that's avantgarde metal lol pic.twitter.com/gCuC3vZrmY — Robynette the ⓋⒶmpire (@tinybird420) August 30, 2019

Find out how unique your music taste is with Obscurify - https://t.co/ZWPuvu824s pic.twitter.com/VXp1LMmbxB — Paul Lamere (@plamere) February 21, 2018

How to fix Obscurify not working issues?

An individual can try these methods to prevent Obscurify app from crashing and to fix Obscurify app not working issues (if the social media company is not facing an internal outage problem). These methods could help resolve the problem in a few minutes. Below are the methods-

Clear some space

If your smartphone is having storage problems, it is advisable to clear some space or it might result in Obscurify app not working properly. Clearing the storage will not only better the mobile's performance but it will also help it function well without lagging or getting hanged. Also, clear the cache from the Obscurify app, which will help you use social media app effectively.

Update the app to stop Obscurify music not working problems

Update the app to allow it to function in its newer version. Obscurify keeps clearing all the past glitches from the app to provide its user with new features. Having an updated app will also help you to enjoy the new features of the software.

Delete and reinstall

If you have tried clearing space and updating the app to its newest version and the Obscurify app continues to crash or stops working, try uninstalling or deleting it from your phone. There can be many reasons why the app is freezing, and by deleting and starting a new Obscurify download, you are downloading a new and better functioning app.

Restart your device

If the problem persists even after using these methods, try shutting down your phone and restart it. Sometimes the apps crash when the phone is heated or is overwhelmed with many apps working. Restarting will make you phone reboot and function well.

