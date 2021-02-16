Parler Is Back With A Bang: Check Out How To Get Parler And Other Details

Parler is back and is now available for the users to use this platform. This alternative social media application was banned in the United States after the Capitol Riots. Many believe that these riots were incited by the use of this application. This led to the suspension of the application from Apple and Google’s stores and Amazon Web Services. Many users want to learn how Parler is back and how to get Parler.

Parler is back

The alternative Social Media application, Parler that has a huge far-right user base has been reinstated. Parler has a new interim CEO Mark Meckler and the previous CEO has been fired as he failed to agree with the investors’ direction for the company’s future. The application has also removed all of its old posts from the application. All the old Parler accounts have been reinstated, but their posts have disappeared, and some high profile has already started posting on the social media application. The alternative social media application has relaunched with “robust, sustainable, independent technology.” And it won’t be “reliant on so-called “Big Tech” for its operations.” As mentioned in their press release.

The Parler website is now fully functional and the old users can get on it and start posting. New users won’t be able to join this platform until next week. Parler became a platform for the users that were either banned from big websites like Facebook or Twitter. It also became popular amongst users that disagreed with the moderation policies these social media platforms incorporated.

How to get Parler?

Although Parler is back, Google, Apple, and Amazon have still not allowed the users to download it from their stores. The application was suspended from these stores due to moderation issues, and if they aren’t addressed, the application won’t be coming on the iOS and Android stores anytime soon.

Parler download is tough as none of the stores is providing that feature for the users, but they can still access Parler without downloading it onto their phones. Parler can be accessed through the web thanks to their mobile website. Users just need to open their browser and search for the Parler Website in order to access the alternative social media application. Parler has mentioned that it won’t be relying on the Big Tech Giants for their service so it seems like this application will not be coming to any of the app stores in the near future.

