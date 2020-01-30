Paytm KYC Fraud Doing The Rounds: Here's How You Can Avoid Falling Prey To Scammers

In recent times, Paytm KYC fraud has become one of the rising concerns of the e-wallet/payments bank users. Recently, a few active users took to Twitter and raised complaints of potentially fraudulent activities that they witnessed on their registered Paytm numbers. Here are all the developments that have taken place around the story so far:

Paytm users raise complaints on Twitter against potentially fraudulent activities

Recently, a few active users have started receiving fake SMSs saying that their Paytm KYC has expired. However, instead of falling prey to this Paytm KYC fraud, the users took to Twitter and asked whether the SMS they received was genuine. Some concerned individuals also tagged the official Twitter handle of Paytm along with their query.

Hi, There is a pop-up notification screen in-app as well as alerting our customers from these fake KYC SMS. Thanks!

https://t.co/5m1Urzybmc — Paytm Care (@Paytmcare) January 30, 2020

Paytm was quick to reply to these concerned users. It told them that the messages they received were fake. They also mentioned how it is not the official Paytm communication that had sent the users these messages. Paytm also assured the users that they would take necessary action against the fraudsters.

Hi, this is not official communication from Paytm. Please be aware of such fake callers/messages. Moreover, thanks for highlighting this to us, we'll take appropriate action against it. — Paytm Care (@Paytmcare) December 14, 2019

It was reported that users also received phone calls from unknown numbers saying their Paytm KYC had expired. However, Paytm confirmed that they do not have any relations with such calls/SMS and that users should ignore them. Thus, this proves that users have started receiving fake SMSs and calls by fraudsters who are trying to siphon money.

How to save yourself from Paytm KYC fraud?

Recently, Paytm KYC Fraud News has become pretty frequent, and instances of Paytm KYC fraud taking place are reported in the news frequently. People can avoid falling prey to such activities by following a few simple rules. Paytm users should never believe any such SMSs or calls they receive blindly. In case of suspicion, Paytm users can dial the Paytm customer care number and verify with the customer executives.

What is the Paytm Customer care number?

For any issues related to Paytm KYC, bank, wallet and payments, users can call on 0120-4456-456. People can also confirm or report about fraudulent activities on the Paytm customer care number. The Paytm Customer care number is toll-free.

