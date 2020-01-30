The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Paytm KYC Fraud Doing The Rounds: Here's How You Can Avoid Falling Prey To Scammers

Apps

Recently, the cases of Paytm KYC fraud have seen a rise. Here is how you can avoid falling prey to such frauds and prevent your money from being siphoned.

Written By Gunjan Shah | Mumbai | Updated On:
paytm kyc fraud

In recent times, Paytm KYC fraud has become one of the rising concerns of the e-wallet/payments bank users. Recently, a few active users took to Twitter and raised complaints of potentially fraudulent activities that they witnessed on their registered Paytm numbers. Here are all the developments that have taken place around the story so far:

Also read: 3 Held For Duping Paytm User; Jamtara-based Kingpin Wanted

Paytm users raise complaints on Twitter against potentially fraudulent activities

Recently, a few active users have started receiving fake SMSs saying that their Paytm KYC has expired. However, instead of falling prey to this Paytm KYC fraud, the users took to Twitter and asked whether the SMS they received was genuine. Some concerned individuals also tagged the official Twitter handle of Paytm along with their query.

Paytm was quick to reply to these concerned users. It told them that the messages they received were fake. They also mentioned how it is not the official Paytm communication that had sent the users these messages. Paytm also assured the users that they would take necessary action against the fraudsters.

It was reported that users also received phone calls from unknown numbers saying their Paytm KYC had expired. However, Paytm confirmed that they do not have any relations with such calls/SMS and that users should ignore them. Thus, this proves that users have started receiving fake SMSs and calls by fraudsters who are trying to siphon money.

Also read: New Digital Hoax targeting Paytm Users Now On The Prowl, Stay Safe

How to save yourself from Paytm KYC fraud?

Recently, Paytm KYC Fraud News has become pretty frequent, and instances of Paytm KYC fraud taking place are reported in the news frequently. People can avoid falling prey to such activities by following a few simple rules. Paytm users should never believe any such SMSs or calls they receive blindly. In case of suspicion, Paytm users can dial the Paytm customer care number and verify with the customer executives.

Also read: Reliance JIO Enters UPI Payment Market To Compete With Google Pay, Paytm, And PhonePe

What is the Paytm Customer care number?

For any issues related to Paytm KYC, bank, wallet and payments, users can call on 0120-4456-456. People can also confirm or report about fraudulent activities on the Paytm customer care number. The Paytm Customer care number is toll-free.

Also read: How To Recharge FASTag Online? FASTag Recharge Using Paytm, Google Pay And Banks Explained

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA