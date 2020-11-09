PhonePe Is From Which Country? Know All About This Payment App

Digital payments have seen an increase since the last few years and it is estimated that it will keep growing at a fast pace. Apps like Google Pay and PhonePe are going to be made more accessible for billions of users. The main goal of these payment apps is to support this change by building payment solutions for the entire user base. Continue reading to know all about the phonepe origin.

PhonePe is from Which Country?

From the name itself, the PhonePe app gives a hint about the origin of this app. So is PhonePe Indian? The answer is yes and it is a financial technology company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It was founded by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari, and Burzin Engineer in December 2015.

App Name - Phonepe

Founders - Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari

Industry Type - Internet, E-commerce

Number of available Languages - 11

Origin - India

Headquartered at - Bangalore, India

Below is a list of languages that are supported since PhonePe launch:

English

Hindi

Telugu

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi

Bengali

Gujarati

Odia

Punjabi

The popularity of the app PhonePe saw a major incline from the year 2016 and after which it got acquired by Flipkart. Ever since then there hasn't been any kind of downfall for this app due to the ever-increasing demand for digital payments. Here is a complete road map of PhonePe from the year 2016 to 2019:

2016 Flipkart acquires PhonePe The PhonePe app goes live

2017 Becomes 1st UPI based app to cross 10 million app downloads Rated the #1 Finance App on Apple App Store & Google Play Store Emerges as the largest driver of UPI transactions nationwide Hits 1 million app transactions in a day

2018 Launches Micro-apps on the platform Wins the NPCI award for excellence as a BHIM UPI Merchant Crosses 1 Billion transactions on the app

2019 Crosses 2 billion transactions on the app Wins the ‘Best Mobile Payment Product or Service’ at the 9th IAMAI India Digital Awards. Ranks amongst Top 10 most trusted Digital Brands in India by Brand Equity Ranks amongst Top 10 most trafficked platforms by Comscore



PhonePe Update

In a recent update, PhonePe made an announcement about the launch of Car and Bike Insurance products on its platform for all the customers who own private cars and two-wheeler vehicles. This will be backed by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, which is India's one of the leading general insurers.



