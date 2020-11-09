PhonePe Is From Which Country? Know All About This Payment App

Quick links:
Digital payments have seen an increase since the last few years and it is estimated that it will keep growing at a fast pace. Apps like Google Pay and PhonePe are going to be made more accessible for billions of users. The main goal of these payment apps is to support this change by building payment solutions for the entire user base. Continue reading to know all about the phonepe origin.
From the name itself, the PhonePe app gives a hint about the origin of this app. So is PhonePe Indian? The answer is yes and it is a financial technology company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It was founded by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari, and Burzin Engineer in December 2015.
Below is a list of languages that are supported since PhonePe launch:
The popularity of the app PhonePe saw a major incline from the year 2016 and after which it got acquired by Flipkart. Ever since then there hasn't been any kind of downfall for this app due to the ever-increasing demand for digital payments. Here is a complete road map of PhonePe from the year 2016 to 2019:
In a recent update, PhonePe made an announcement about the launch of Car and Bike Insurance products on its platform for all the customers who own private cars and two-wheeler vehicles. This will be backed by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, which is India's one of the leading general insurers.
