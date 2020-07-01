PhotoLab App Is From Which Country? Know About Its Developer

With the ongoing boycott Chinese goods movement in India, several Indians have started uninstalling Chinese-based apps such as TikTok, UC Browser and other such popular apps. And while the government has imposed a ban on as many as 59 Chinese mobile applications, not all Chinese applications are part of the ban.

This has prompted many users to take it upon themselves to find and remove Chinese-linked applications from their handsets. PhotoLab Picture Editor is one such app that many users suspect to be from a Chinese developer. So, let us take a look at the PhotoLab app origin country and the developers behind the popular platform.

Also Read | How To Delete Mi Video App If It's Pre-installed On Your Phone?

PhotoLab app is from which country?

Photo Lab has gained much popularity in India since its release. The app comes with tons of amazing photo editing capabilities and features a range of art styles, photo frames, unique filters and much more.

So, if you’re obsessed with Photo Lab and wondering if it has any links with China, the good news is that it’s not a Chinese-based application. The app comes from Linerock Investments LTD, a company based in San Fransisco, United States. The company started out as an Android developer in 2010, and is recognised as one of the pioneers in Android app development. Its current app portfolio features 14 mobile applications where Photo Lab Picture Editor is the most popular one with more than 100 million installs. Speaking of Google rankings, its mobile apps show up in the top 100 in more than 10 countries.

Also Read | Why Is Zoom Not Banned In India Following Calls For Boycott Of Chinese Apps?

Banned Chinese apps

The Indian government has banned the Chinese apps under Section 69A of the IT Act with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. The government is now in talks with the Internet Service Providers and Telecom Operators in the country to help implement the ban and block all the traffic from these Chinese mobile apps. The user will get a message stating that the app has been restricted when they to use a banned application already installed on their handset. Here's a list of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India:

Also Read | Will TikTok Come Back In India Or Is The Ban Tougher This Time?

Also Read | How To Delete Chinese Apps In Android Using Third Party Applications?

Image credits: Google Play Store