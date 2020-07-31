PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Status Check And Registration Details

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government scheme through which small and marginal farmers get a certain amount of money every year. According to a report, they receive around ₹6000 for minimum income support. Recently, the government has provided updates about sending the sixth instalment of ₹2000 to the accounts of registered farmers. Here are further details that you must check out. Read on:

PM Kisan status

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana came into effect from December 1, 2018, onwards. Since then, the central sector scheme has been running with 100% funding from the Government of India. According to reports, the eligible families across the country receive income support of ₹6000 per annum in three equal installments of ₹2000 every four months in it. They get them directly in their bank accounts. This fund sustains farmers, who have to face hardships while providing food to the nation.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the registered farmers have received five installments of ₹2000. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government assists in ₹6000 in three parts every year. According to reports, it will send the sixth installment of ₹2000 to the accounts of registered farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana from August 1, 2020.

PM Kisan beneficiary list

The government will provide financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for those who have registered to avail benefits. Moreover, there is an eligibility criterion for the same. Before the mentioned date, farmers can check their name in PM Kisan beneficiary list. They can visit the official PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website for knowing PM Kisan status:

For finding their names in PM Kisan beneficiary list, farmers need to visit the official PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website at www.pmkisan.gov.in.

In the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website, ‘Farmer’s Corner’ will show.

The user needs to click on the PM Kisan beneficiary list and enter their details like state, district, block, among other things.

They have to proceed and receive a report with the PM Kisan beneficiary list

The PM Kisan beneficiary list will showcase the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme according to state, district, tehsil or village.

Also read: How To Check PM Kisan Status Online? Know The Easy Step-by-step Guide

Also read: MASSIVE | Modi Govt Plans Broad-basing Farmers Welfare Scheme, Will Discuss Extending PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana To All Poor Farmers Including Landless Farmers: Sources

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana registration & PM Kisan status check

To get their names in PM Kisan beneficiary list and check PM Kisan status, eligible farmers go for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana registration. Here are various ways for the same. Check them out:

For PM Kisan beneficiary list, farmers can opt for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana registration through CSC or Common Service Centre.

Eligible farmers can also register their names in PM Kisan beneficiary list from home by visiting the official PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana website at www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Farmers can also update their details after the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana registration and know the PM Kisan status of their payment.

Documents required for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana registration are:

Aadhaar card Citizenship certificate, landholding papers and bank account details for submission to concerned authorities.

Also read: Odisha: Amit Shah Underlines PM Modi's Effort For The Poor; Slams Cong Over Corruption

Also read: Maharashtra: Results Of Classes 10 And 12 Board Exams Likely In July