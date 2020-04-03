How To Check PM Kisan Status Online? Know The Easy Step-by-step Guide

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the government of India in which all farmers will get up to ₹6,000 per year as minimum income support. This initiative was declared by Piyush Goyal during the 2019 Interim Union Budget of India on February 1, 2019. This means ₹6,000 per year will be given to each eligible farmer in three instalments. This annual amount gets deposited directly to their bank accounts.

However, many people do not know how to check PM Kisan status online. Here is a step by step guide for the same. Farmers who have registered online through the PM Kisan portal can now check the status of their application through the below-described steps-

How to check PM Kisan status online?

Visit the official website of pmkisan.gov.in and click on 'Farmer Corner'.

Now click on status of self-registered/CSC farmers

It will take you to a new window in which you have to enter your 'Aadhar Number' and 'image code' as per the image below.

If your application was successfully submitted it will show you the current status of your PM-Kissan scheme.

Like in the image below it is showing that application is pending at the State > District level.

Keep checking your status of application for any other remarks.

The PM Kisan initiative is amongst the biggest steps taken by the government to assist the farmers and decrease the load they face daily. This initiative also helps the government to reduce and eradicate farmer suicide across the country. The scheme costs ₹75,000 crore per annum and is helping numerous farmers annually.

