PMCO Fall Split 2019: After Team SOUL, Entity Gaming Also Gets Global Mention

Team Entity Gaming – who have also qualified for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 grand finale, has also got a global mention from PUBG Mobile on social media. This comes in the light of Team SOUL receiving a similar “initial honour” and recognition for their gameplay. Team Entity Gaming finished first in the regional finals in the South Asian group segment.

Team Entity Gaming could go all the way for global glory

In this regard, check out below the global mention featuring Entity Gaming, on micro-blogging site Twitter. At this point in time, the team, along with Team SOUL, needs all your cheers and inspirational messages so that a global Indian eSports champion is potentially crowned at the PMCO Fall Split 2019 grand finale. The event would also have a personal attendance from famed Indian rapper Badshah.

Team Queso, All Rejection Gaming Wistaria, Entity Gaming and Team Unique are 4 of the 16 teams representing their country in the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Finals sponsored by @Vivo_India Cheer them on and vote in game for your favorites! pic.twitter.com/euUjMzko2w — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 26, 2019

At this juncture, it is heartening to note Entity Gaming’s qualification (direct – after their performance in the regionals) to the grand finale. This team represents a great opportunity – an additional one for India to come out tops in a major global eSports event. Of late, the teams from India fell just short of global championship glory (as far as lifting championships is concerned). These events, the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO), the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC), and more saw strong competition from Team SOUL and other teams such as Team IND, Indian Tigers, and Team INS; but fell short when it came to actually beating opponents to win championships. Therefore, the latest event holds a lot of potential.

