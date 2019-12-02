PUBG Spike Traps’ Potential Damage Now Detailed, Check Out

PUBG’s latest update comes with the ability for players to use spike traps. This could prove deadly if used appropriately. Even when the spike traps are used by opponents, this could prove to be disastrous. Check out below, as to how deadly the spike trap could prove to be.

PUBG spike traps

Even PUBG has now been demonstrating the potential after-effects of the spike trap and especially when it is used against players, by opponents as well. Check out below. Even loyalists have seemingly taken-in to the potential after-effects of the PUBG spike traps.

There's only one way this ends, and it's both exactly how you think it goes and also not at all. Spike Strip Drift.

GG https://t.co/NwutN0JuLd pic.twitter.com/SF7AtpYqGh — PUBG (@PUBG) November 30, 2019

That bike came past at the perfect time to get the driver to run over the spike strips dead on, as if he was aiming for it lol. — Astrix_au (@Astrix_au) December 1, 2019

At this juncture, all PUBG loyalists should be aware of the fact that the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 has now come to an end. Team India's own Team Entity Gaming impressed, this time around. This team finished in fifth place after the overall matches. The team notched up 157 points. This fifth-place finish is the highest for any Indian team in global PUBG Mobile eSPorts events till now. The other team - carrying a billion expectations - Team SOUL finished in a disappointing twelfth position. Hence, it is now Team Entity Gaming all the way. Isn't it?

