Reliance Jio 598 Plan To Provide 1 Year Access To Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio has introduced its latest tariff plans which will give the users a large amount of data along with voice and Disney+ Hotsar VIP access for a year. This new plan and some new Jio cricket plans are listed on Jio website along with all the details. Continue reading to know more about this Reliance Jio 598 plan.

Reliance Jio 598 Plan: Everything you need to know about this plan

Jio's launch of the new Rs. 598 prepaid plan for subscribers provides 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar via a VIP subscription. The telecom company Reliance has recently also introduced many other plays that offer Disney and Hotstar annual VIP subscription as the IPL 2020 is around the corner and these plans will surely attract the customers more than the normal plans.

Jio and Hotstar have worked together to bring these plans right ahead of the cricket season of this year 2020. The 598 prepaid plan provides validity of 56 days with high-speed data of 2GB per day. This plan also has 2000 minutes for calls to numbers of other companies along with a subscription to the Jio suite of apps. The 2GB per day high-speed data goes down to 64KBps after reaching the data cap. It also provides with 100 SMS per day.

Jio Cricket Plans

Customers who opt for the Jio Cricket Plans can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for free from the Hotstar app. Reliance Jio launched this 499 earlier as a cricket pack. This plan offers 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 56 days but does not offer any calling or SMS benefits. A complimentary subscription to Jio apps is also provided with this plan. The Indian Premier League or IPL 2020 is going to start from September 19. Check out the plan in detail:

MRP: 499

499 Pack validity (days): 56

56 Total data (GB): 84

84 Data at high speed (Post which unlimited @ 64 Kbps): 1.5GB per day

(Post which unlimited @ 64 Kbps): 1.5GB per day Voice: N/A

N/A SMS: N/A

N/A Jio Apps: Complimentary subscription

Image Credits: Jio.com

Promo Image Credits: Jio.com