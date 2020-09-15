Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Update Brings The Best Of Next-gen To Previous-gen

Samsung is one of the largest electronic distributors in the world. Earlier this year, they came up with the Galaxy Watch 3 with some new fancy health, communication, and connectivity upgrades. Now Samsung has just rolled out a galaxy watch software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. This update virtually brings all the new features from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Update

The update for the smartwatch brings a variety of features to the older generation from the newer generation. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 update brings 3 new features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Here are the new features added in the new update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch:

The new communication features such as support for emoticons and images, smart reply and chat history have made their way into Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the new update.

Samsung has also added fall detection in the new update. The Samsung Galaxy Watch can now sense an impending fall and send an SOS to 4 designated contacts so that the user's safety is always the first priority.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will also be bestowed with a new scroll capture feature. If a screenshot is captured on the smartwatch, it will directly transmit that image to the connected smartphone. This helps to capture necessary information from your watch and keep it accessible through your phone.

The music experience has also been streamlined for a better and smoother experience. The update gives instant access to playlists on the phone from the watch. It also provides for a more streamlined connection between the smartphone, Galaxy Buds, and the smartwatch.

One of the features unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event will be making its way to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 update. This feature is the highly improved running-analysis feature which should provide a more in-depth analysis of the exercise. Samsung says that this feature will help the user increase their performance level and decreases the odds of injury.

A new feature where the Galaxy Watch Active 2 wearers can measure their VO2 Max. This is an indicator for the individual to know the most amount of oxygen they can exhaust during the course of an intense exercise.

Promo image source: Screenshot from Samsung.com