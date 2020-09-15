Zoom Comes Up With Two-Factor Authentication To Further Improve Security

The two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA, is a two-step sign-in method that adds up to the security of the application in which it is implemented. It requires a one-time code via text message, mobile app along with the sign-in password for that particular application. The new Zoom app update implemented the same 2FA.

Zoom Introduces Two Factor Authentication

The latest Zoom news has updated the users about the enhancement in their 2FA. It will give an added layer of security as the users will need access to their phone to sign in to the desktop client, mobile app, or the Zoom web portal. The Admins can enable 2FA for their users, after which the users need to set up and use 2FA. The Admin account holders will also be able to reset an existing 2FA setup if any user loses access to their 2FA app.

Steps to Enable the 2FA for Admin

First, the user needs to Sign in to the Zoom web portal and in the navigation menu click on Advanced then Security.

Enable the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option.

Select the appropriate option for which you need to enable 2FA then click on save.

Steps to Reset 2FA for a user

You can reset a current 2FA setup if a user lost access to their 2FA setup. For example, they misplaced their device, uninstalled the 2FA app, or removed Zoom from their 2FA app.

To reset a 2FA setup if a user loses access to their 2FA setup, sign in to the Zoom web portal, go to the navigation menu then click on User Management the Users.

Click on Edit next to the user whose 2FA you want to reset, then in the Two-factor Authentication section, click Reset.

Now the next time that user signs in to Zoom, he will get a prompt to set up his 2FA again in the web portal of Zoom.

Steps for Setting up 2FA for a user

If your Zoom admin has enabled two-factor authentication (2FA) for you, you need to set up 2FA when you sign in to the Zoom portal.

After the Zoom admin enables two-factor authentication for the user, they need to set it up before sign in to the Zoom portal.

Select the Authentication App or SMS system as your authentication method.

Then, depending on which method you selected, follow the steps for that category.

Steps to configure the 2FA for Authentication App

Open the authentication app on the mobile device.

Next, click on the option to scan a QR code and use it to scan the QR code on the Zoom web portal. The 2FA app will generate a 6-digit, one-time code. Hit Next and enter that code then click on Verify.

Zoom will now provide you with a list of recovery codes. These codes can be used as an alternative to the 6-digit code required to sign in.

There will be an option to Download or Print to store the recovery codes. Each of these recovery codes can be used only once. Click Done to finish saving them.

Steps to configure the 2FA for SMS

First, select the country code of your phone number. You will receive the 2FA codes on that number.

Click on send code. After this, Zoom will send you a 6-digit code to your number. Paste that number to the Zoom web portal and click on Verify.

Now Zoom will display a list of recovery codes that can be used as an alternative to logging into your account.

There will be an option to store these recovery codes & each of these codes can be used only once.

Click Done to finish saving them.

