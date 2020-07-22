Reliance JioMart Available On Google Play, Apple App Store: Here's All You Need To Know

Reliance’s e-commerce platform JioMart is now available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It was initially launched as a website but now buyers can download the app from their devices to buy groceries and other products. The JioMart delivery services have been made available to more than 200 locations across the country.

Reliance Industries launched JioMart to compete with Amazon and Flipkart, that are currently dominating the e-retail market in India. The JioMart mobile app comes a week after the Reliance Annual General Meeting 2020 in which Chairman Mukesh Ambani spoke on his vision about JioMart and how it plans to survive in the market.

Shopping will be made easier with JioMart app as lakhs of smartphone users in India prefer to download an app rather than visiting a website to order a product. All its rival companies including Amazon, Flipkart, and others have separate mobile apps.

Ambani had announced that JioMart will collaborate with WhatsApp to help people in buying products from easily. He also stated that the two platforms will work closely to create new opportunities for the local Kirana stores and consumers.

Isha Ambani, who was also present at the event, said that JioMart offers a unique solution of converting the existing Kirana stores into refreshed self-service stores in less than 48 hours, thereby “transforming their customer experience completely”.

“With JioMart, kirana stores will no longer be held back by limited product range, space, or delivery challenges. The partnership with JioMart can potentially help kirana stores grow business and earnings,” she further added.

What JioMart has to offer

During the AGM, it was announced that the first-time JioMart customers will be given a complimentary COVID-19 kit consisting of masks and hand sanitizers. Ambani also revealed that the e-commerce platform delivers 250,000 orders a day and plans to venture into other categories including electronics and fashion.

JioMart offers all grocery and other essential items at 5% below MRP. The products at JioMart are cheaper compared to Amazon, Flipkart, and even Zomato and Swiggy, who are currently delivering groceries across the country.

