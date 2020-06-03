'Remove China Apps' Removed From Play Store; Netizens Express Disappointment

Quick links:
Shortly after 'Remove China Apps' was suspended by the Google Play Store on account of policy violations, netizens took to social media to express their disappointment regarding the suspension of the app. 'Remove China Apps' which gained massive popularity in India crossing over 5 million downloads since its release in May was pulled down by the Google Play Store on Wednesday. While the exact reason behind the suspension of the 'Remove China App' from the Play Store is not known, reports suggest that it violated the 'Deceptive Behavior Policy.'
Read: 'Remove China Apps' Races To 1 Million Downloads; Gives Solution To Sonam Wangchuk's Call
"Google Play Store"— UMESH TIWARI (@umeshtiwari107) June 2, 2020
Indians emotions while searching for "Remove China Apps": pic.twitter.com/cJuuhmaYO4
Google removed "Mitron" Apps and "Remove china apps" from Play Store ...— Vivek Khandelwal (@Vivekvipin93) June 3, 2020
Everyone to google:-#MitronApp#RemoveChinaApp pic.twitter.com/GbxHO2MaiK
#Google has removed #RemoveChinaApps application from play store.— Rk Apple Repairs (@rkapplerepairs) June 3, 2020
Earlier Google removed more than 8 Million reviews against #Tiktok & now this. What is Google upto ? @sundarpichai @GooglePlay
Remove China App has been removed by #GooglePlayStore when it was helping people to delete Chinese apps from their phone!!!— Disha Gupta (@indianonline34) June 3, 2020
Meanwhile, people to #GooglePlayStore ... pic.twitter.com/C7Q3diuUVQ
'Remove China Apps' developed by Jaipur based company-- OneTouchAppLabs detected apps made in China on the users' phones and provided a simple UI to remove them. In less than two weeks, the app had crossed one million downloads and was the top free app available on the Google PlayStore.
Taking to Twitter, the creators of the application thanked the people for their support revealing that even without the App, they could search the origin of any application by going on Google and typing
On Tuesday India's so-called rival for TikTok-- Mitron app was also removed from the Google Play Store. Mitron app had crossed 5 million downloads within a month of its launch on Play Store.
Dear Friends,— onetouchapplabs (@onetouchapplabs) June 2, 2020
Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store.
Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks.
"You Are Awesome"
TIP
Its easy to find the origin of any app by searching on google
by typing
origin country
Stay Tuned !! Stay Safe!!
Read: Anti-China 'Remove China Apps' Pulled Down By Google Play Store; Creators Say 'Stay Tuned'
Read: Is 'Remove China Apps' A Chinese App? Here Is The Information About The Latest Application