Snapchat Black Screen Error: How To Fix Snapchat's Camera Issue?

Snapchat users are experiencing issues with regards to their camera. But it does not appear to be a small issue as it has now become a widespread error which users are speaking out about. Many Snapchat users complained that the camera in the application is not working and in turn, showing a black screen. Whereas, the inability to send or receive photos through the application has also become a major issue for users. As of now, Snapchat has come forward and addressed the issue saying that they're looking into it, but no concrete fix for the same has been released yet. Below are some of the possible fixes which could help users with Snapchat's black screen error:

Fix Snapchat's black screen error

An official resolution for Snapchat's black screen issue is yet to be found but it is advised that users must try logging out and then logging in back again, ensure that the Memories have been backed up before logging out as it could result in a loss of data. Whereas, the official website of Snapchat has also listed down a few guidelines to follow in case the camera does not work in the application. Check it out below:

Many iOS 14 Beta users have also complained about the same black screen issue on Snapchat. iOS 14 has upgraded its privacy features hence users have to provide permission for an application to use the camera. iOS users can head to the setting tab and scroll down to find 'Snapchat' and check if the toggle adjacent to 'Camera' permission is on. Android users too can head to the setting of their device and check whether the application has the permission to use the device's camera.

Whereas, many Reddit users have pointed out that uninstalling and reinstalling the application allowed them to get rid off the Snapchat black screen error. Uninstall the application from the device and head to the respective app store of Android or iOS in order to download the latest version of Snapchat. Though this method has proven to work for some users, other users continued to face it. Ultimately, Snapchat will have to identify and fix the issue for its userbase.