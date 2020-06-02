Facebook And Snapchat Join Corporate Chorus Decrying Floyd's Death In US

Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Snapchat developer Snap Inc (SNAP.N) have decided to follow companies like Intel Corp (INTC.O), Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google, International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) and Nike Inc (NKE.N) in their condemnation of racial inequality in the United States. According to reports, violent protests have flared up across major cities in the US after the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Tech companies taking a public stand

As per reports, George Floyd was an unarmed Africa-American who died in police custody in Minnesota, the US on May 25. Facebook and Snapchat are the most recent companies to take a public stance against the discrimination faced by African-Americans. While these companies have now chosen to take a stance, tech companies like Facebook and Google in the past have themselves struggled with the notion of equality and the proportion of black engineers in the workplace remains much lower in regards to the US population.

According to reports, employees at Facebook on June 1 urged CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take stricter action against divisive posts by US President Donald Trump, but Zuckerberg has already made his and his organizations stance clear in claims that Facebook will no take action against Donald Trump for his posts and instead has vowed to commit $10 million towards NGO’s and organizations that work towards racial equality.

The death of George Floyd in police custody has renewed the outrage against the treatment of African-Americans in the US. Recently Nike can out with a video wherein they changed their iconic slogan to ‘Don’t Do It’ and asked people not to pretend like there wasn’t a problem in America. Take a look at the video below.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit Pixabay)

