What's Twitter Fleet? Is It Similar To Snapchat Or Instagram Stories? All Details Here

Twitter has finally allowed users in India to share stories for the people who follow them. Experientially the Twitter Fleet is somewhat similar to the Snapchat Stories which is also adopted by Facebook-owned social media platforms such as Instagram and Messenger. Previously, Twitter users reportedly used to complain that they feel shy sometimes to tweet as it is a public medium and everyone can read their posts. However, now Fleet has allowed them to post what they want to on their account and it will only last for 24 hours.

What is Twitter Fleet?

'Fleets', which is said to be similar to social media 'stories' that disappear in 24 hours, has joined the trending Twitter terms such as Retweets, Likes, or public replies. This new feature on Twitter is similar to Tweets as it also contains the text-first innovation, nonetheless, you can also add videos or photos. However, if you want to reply to a Fleet, tap on it to send a Direct Message or emoji (similar to Instagram Stories), and continue the conversation in your DMs.

A Twitter user's followers can see your Fleets at the top of their home timeline, and anyone who can see your full profile can find your Fleets there. People who have open DMs will be enabled to receive replies to their Fleet. However, people with protected Tweets will only receive DMs from people who follow them and can see their Twitter Fleet at the top of their timeline.

Twitter is considered to be one of the most important mediums that allow users to see and talk about what’s happening. By becoming a leading portal for expressing one's opinion, the website allowed people to voice them publicly. But, there are many people are who find it hard or inappropriate to tweet on the social media website for people who do not know them. By bringing this innovative feature of Twitter Fleet, the social media portal has enabled users to share their views amongst their followers. This will also help in reducing the pressure of gaining more reach such as likes, retweets and more, and also give Twitter a medium to match up to Instagram stories.

