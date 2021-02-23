Spotify HiFi: Spotify Announces New Lossless Tier Music Subscription With HiFi Audio

Spotify has recently announced that it'll be coming up with its own version of 'Hi-Fi' lossless music service. Competitors like Tidal HiFi and Amazon Music already have a lossless Hi-Fi format of music subscription in place for the customers. Read on to know more about Spotify HiFi.

What is Spotify HiFi?

Spotify recently announced on their 'Stream On' virtual even that they are going to release a new subscription service for their audiophile customers. This service will allow the users to access the songs in a very high-quality lossless format with no compression. What this means is, streaming services usually compress their songs for the customers to save on data costs. While compressing, some portion of the audio gets lost and removed from the song. This is usually unnoticeable to casual fans but professional musicians and music producers with their high-end equipment can hear the difference between lossless music and compressed music.

As reported by Spotify at their virtual event, Spotify HiFi will be available later in 2021 and 'will deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers, which means fans will be able to experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favourite tracks,' a Spotify representative said at the event.

Spotify also released a YouTube video in collaboration with Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, discussing how important HiFi audio is going to be in the future. The brother-sister duo talked about much how Hi-Fi improves the user experience for the listeners if they have a good set of speakers or high-end headphones to stream lossless music. Spotify has previously rolled out lossless streaming for select customers in limited testing but Spotify HiFi is going to be launched more widely.

Spotify HiFi will be available in select countries at first being introduced everywhere. This could prove to be a good business move that Apple Music, Tidal HiFi, and Amazon Music HD might suffer from. Spotify is by far the most used streaming service with and its recommendation algorithm is unmatched. Once HiFi is introduced, a lot of customers from other streaming serviced might switch over to Spotify HiFi. Spotify has yet to announce a price for their Hi-Fi subscription, but looking at Amazon Music HD which has a monthly price of $14.99 and Tidal which has a price of $19.99, Spotify is expected to price their lossless tier subscription at somewhere in those price ranges.

