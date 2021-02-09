How To Transfer Playlist From Spotify To Apple Music? Know Details

Spotify has become one of the leading music streaming apps around the globe, and people love to hear, create and share music on this platform effectively. It also showcases views and one can find incredible songs of talented artists in it. The app has millions of songs, and the users love to gush through the extensive list. However, many are wondering about switching to Apple Music after the release of Apple HomePod as it does not support other apps. So, you can choose to transfer Playlist from Spotify to Apple Music. If you do not know how to transfer playlist from Spotify to Apple Music, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to transfer playlist from Spotify to Apple Music?

Many Apple iPhone users are switching to Apple Music after using Spotify for years. However, searching for your favourite songs, arranging them could be a task, but you do not have to worry. Even though there is no direct way of transferring playlist from Spotify to Apple Music, there are some third-party apps that can be quite helpful. So, here is one of the best applications that you will need to transfer playlist from Spotify to Apple Music.

SongShift - A third-party app to transfer playlist from Spotify to Apple Music

At first, you need to download the app from the App Store and then open the app.

Now, select the “Get Started” button.

Next, all you need to do is go to the “available services” section and select “Spotify” and then “Apple Music”.

However, you will be asked to give the app access to each music service.

Once you have given all the permissions, just start the “Shift” feature to transfer playlists. Now select Spotify Then the specific playlist you want to transfer And, in the end, select Apple Music.

The free version of SongShift only allows you to carry over playlists up to 100 songs for free, which is why we suggest trying this app first. For $0.99, you can remove in-app ads. For playlists with over 100 tracks, you will have to pay $2.

