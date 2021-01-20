Spotify Web Player Not Working: A Complete Guide On How To Fix This Issue

The Spotify web player is the greatest website in the world. Why? because it allows you to directly access a whole heap of Spotify music without having to leave your internet browser. Although it looks like a great thing, many people reported that the Spotify player don’t work properly/doesn’t work at all in certain browsers. To fix this issue, we will have a closer look at why is Spotify player not working, how to fix this issue and more.

The only web browser that it works without any hiccup from 2020 is Safari. But one thing we need to note here is that in 2017, Spotify web player completely stopped working in Safari. Some of the users even got a Spotify web Player black screen error when they landed in the site. After a long hiatus, it started working again in 2020 and since then, there are no issues reported regarding this. In the coming section, we are going to look at how to fix the Spotify web player not working problem with step by step instructions.

How to fix the Spotify web player not working problem?

When you encounter this issue for the first time, you may wonder is Spotify web player down? That can sometimes happen, but that’s not the reason why it isn’t working in your browser. In the coming paragraph, we’ll look at the solutions for the Spotify web player not working in the Windows 10 N version.

Windows 10 N versions work much the same way as the other versions of Windows 10. But they are missing all the media functionalities that come preloaded with the mainline Windows 10 operating system. Also, Windows 10 N versions don’t have media playing functionality that is required for the Spotify web player to work in the edge browser. Thankfully, you can install the media feature pack available on the Microsoft website, and once you do that successfully, just restart the Edge browser.

Now, you’ll be able to access the Spotify web player. Kindly note that you won’t be able to install the media feature pack in the other versions of Windows 10. If you are using a different Windows operating system, try these methods when you encounter this problem.

Open the Spotify web player in a Private Window.

If an extension is interfering with the web player, try disabling one by one to see which one is causing the issue.

Clear your browser’s cache and cookies.

If you get a message that says, playback of protected content isn’t enabled, then you have to enable protected content in your browser. This option is available in all major web browsers.

If the player is launching fine but doesn’t play music tracks, then you should clear the DNS cache on your system.

We hope that we’ve given you a clear overview of why is Spotify web player not working. Fixing this issue is a lot easier than you think. If the issue still persists, then you have to contact the Spotify support team for further assistance.