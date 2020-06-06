Tata Sky 153 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; Details Inside

One of the best set-top box service providers preferred by many users in the country, Tata Sky services are impressive and come with notable picture quality. They offer an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹153 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 99 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 153 pack channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky 153 pack details?

The Tata Sky 153 pack is widely known as the FTA basic pack or the Free To Air basic pack. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of FTA channels including DD, 9X Tashan and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 99 channels. The Tata Sky ₹153 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for.

Tata Sky 153 Channels List

NTV News Raj Musix Telugu TV1 Raj News Telugu CVR Health Sakshi TV TV 5 TV 9 Telugu ABN Andhrajyothy Public TV Kasthuri Suvarna News 24×7 Public Movies Ayush TV Bhojpuri Cinema Sangeet Marathi Fakt Marathi 9X Jhakaas Pitaara Chardikla Time TV 9X Tashan MH One PTC Chakde PTC News DD Rajasthan DD Madhya Pradesh DD Sports DD Urdu Lok Sabha TV Rajya Sabha TV DD Gyan Darshan DD Manipur DD Mizoram DD Yadagiri DD Uttar Pradesh DD Saptagiri DD Sahyadri DD Kisan DD National DD NE DD News DD Odia DD Podhigai DD Punjabi DD Malayalam DD Kashir DD India DD Girnar DD Chandana DD Bihar DD Bharti DD Bangla People Media One Kairali TV Mathrubhumi News Kaumudy Janam TV Goodness Flowers TV Kappa TV Safari TV Jai Hind TV Jeevan TV We TV ATE TV Polimer News Polimer TV Murasu TV Sirippoli TV Sahana TV Seithigal Kalaignar TV Makkal TV Angel TV Sri Sankara TV Peppers TV Moon TV Arihant Shalom TV North East Live Rengoni TV Channel WIN Nepal 1 Ramdhenu TV Kolkata TV CTVN News Time Bangla Music Fatafati Sangeet Bangla Khushboo Bangla Aakaash Aath Rupashi Bangla Insync, 9X Jalwa 9XM Kashish News OTV TV9 Gujarati FTV India

