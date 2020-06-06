Last Updated:

Tata Sky 153 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; Details Inside

One of the best set-top box service providers preferred by many users in the country, Tata Sky services are impressive and come with notable picture quality. They offer an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹153 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 99 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 153 pack channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky 153 pack details?

The Tata Sky 153 pack is widely known as the FTA basic pack or the Free To Air basic pack. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of FTA channels including DD, 9X Tashan and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 99 channels. The Tata Sky ₹153 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for. 

Tata Sky 153 Channels List

  1. NTV News
  2. Raj Musix Telugu
  3. TV1
  4. Raj News Telugu
  5. CVR Health
  6. Sakshi TV
  7. TV 5
  8. TV 9 Telugu
  9. ABN Andhrajyothy
  10. Public TV
  11. Kasthuri
  12. Suvarna News 24×7
  13. Public Movies
  14. Ayush TV
  15. Bhojpuri Cinema
  16. Sangeet Marathi
  17. Fakt Marathi
  18. 9X Jhakaas
  19. Pitaara
  20. Chardikla Time TV
  21. 9X Tashan
  22. MH One
  23. PTC Chakde
  24. PTC News
  25. DD Rajasthan
  26. DD Madhya Pradesh
  27. DD Sports
  28. DD Urdu
  29. Lok Sabha TV
  30. Rajya Sabha TV
  31. DD Gyan Darshan
  32. DD Manipur
  33. DD Mizoram
  34. DD Yadagiri
  35. DD Uttar Pradesh
  36. DD Saptagiri
  37. DD Sahyadri
  38. DD Kisan
  39. DD National
  40. DD NE
  41. DD News
  42. DD Odia
  43. DD Podhigai
  44. DD Punjabi
  45. DD Malayalam
  46. DD Kashir
  47. DD India
  48. DD Girnar
  49. DD Chandana
  50. DD Bihar
  51. DD Bharti
  52. DD Bangla
  53. People
  54. Media One
  55. Kairali TV
  56. Mathrubhumi News
  57. Kaumudy
  58. Janam TV
  59. Goodness
  60. Flowers TV
  61. Kappa TV
  62. Safari TV
  63. Jai Hind TV
  64. Jeevan TV
  65. We TV
  66. ATE TV
  67. Polimer News
  68. Polimer TV
  69. Murasu TV
  70. Sirippoli TV
  71. Sahana TV
  72. Seithigal
  73. Kalaignar TV
  74. Makkal TV
  75. Angel TV
  76. Sri Sankara TV
  77. Peppers TV
  78. Moon TV
  79. Arihant
  80. Shalom TV
  81. North East Live
  82. Rengoni TV
  83. Channel WIN
  84. Nepal 1
  85. Ramdhenu TV
  86. Kolkata TV
  87. CTVN
  88. News Time Bangla
  89. Music Fatafati
  90. Sangeet Bangla
  91. Khushboo Bangla
  92. Aakaash Aath
  93. Rupashi Bangla
  94. Insync, 9X Jalwa
  95. 9XM
  96. Kashish News
  97. OTV
  98. TV9 Gujarati
  99. FTV India

