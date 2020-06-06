Tata Sky 153 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; Details Inside

Quick links:
One of the best set-top box service providers preferred by many users in the country, Tata Sky services are impressive and come with notable picture quality. They offer an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹153 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 99 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 153 pack channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.
The Tata Sky 153 pack is widely known as the FTA basic pack or the Free To Air basic pack. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of FTA channels including DD, 9X Tashan and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 99 channels. The Tata Sky ₹153 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for.
