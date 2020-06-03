Tata Sky 220 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; See Details

One of the best set-top box service providers preferred by many users in the country, Tata Sky services are impressive and come with notable picture quality. They offer an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹ 220 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 143 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 199 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Tata Sky 350 pack details and complete channel list; see details

What is the Tata Sky 220 pack?

The Tata Sky 220 pack is widely known as the 220 Dhamaka pack or the Marathi Hindi Family Kids package. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of popular channels including Star Gold, Set Max, AajTak News and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 83 channels. The Tata Sky ₹ 220 recharge is a monthly pack which is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for. The 83 channels include 39 popular channels, 10 Hindi Entertainment channels, 8 Hindi Movie channels, 7 Kids channels and more.

Also Read | How to get Victers channel on Sun Direct, Tata Sky and Airtel DTH?

Tata Sky 220 Channels List

&pictures &Pictures HD &tv &tv HD 9X Jalwa Aaj Tak Aastha ABP News B4U Music Captain TV Cartoon Network Channel [V] Colors Colors HD Colors Infinity HD DD Bangla DD Bihar DD India DD Kashir DD Kisan DD Malayalam DD MP DD National DD News DD Odia DD Podhigai DD Punjabi DD Rajasthan DD Sahyadri DD Saptagiri DD Sports DD UP DD Urdu DD Yadagiri Discovery HD World E24 Epic TV Fox Life HD History TV HD Home Shop 18 India News India TV Naaptol Blue Nat Geo Channel Nat Geo HD NDTV India News 24 News Live News18 India Nick HD+ SAB SAB TV HD Sony Entertainment Sony ESPN HD Sony HD Sony Max Sony Max 2 Sony Max HD Sony Pal Sony Six HD Star Bharat STAR Gold Star Gold HD Star Jalsha HD Star Jalsha Movies HD Star Movies HD STAR Plus Star Plus HD Star Sports 1 HD Star Sports 2 Star Sports 2 HD STAR Utsav Star Vijay HD STAR World HD Star World Premiere HD UTV Action UTV Bindass UTV Movies Wow Cinema Zee Action Zee Cinema Zee Cinema HD Zee Classic Zee TV Zee TV HD Zee Anmol

Also Read | How to change registered mobile number in Tata Sky Online & Offline?

Also Read | How to add a channel in Tata Sky DTH? Learn all the methods here