Tata Sky 220 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; See Details

One of the best set-top box service providers preferred by many users in the country, Tata Sky services are impressive and come with notable picture quality. They offer an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹ 220 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 143 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 199 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

What is the Tata Sky 220 pack?

The Tata Sky 220 pack is widely known as the 220 Dhamaka pack or the Marathi Hindi Family Kids package. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of popular channels including Star Gold, Set Max, AajTak News and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 83 channels. The Tata Sky ₹ 220 recharge is a monthly pack which is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for. The 83 channels include 39 popular channels, 10 Hindi Entertainment channels, 8 Hindi Movie channels, 7 Kids channels and more.

Tata Sky 220 Channels List

  1. &pictures
  2. &Pictures HD
  3. &tv
  4. &tv HD
  5. 9X Jalwa
  6. Aaj Tak
  7. Aastha
  8. ABP News
  9. B4U Music
  10. Captain TV
  11. Cartoon Network
  12. Channel [V]
  13. Colors
  14. Colors HD
  15. Colors Infinity HD
  16. DD Bangla
  17. DD Bihar
  18. DD India
  19. DD Kashir
  20. DD Kisan
  21. DD Malayalam
  22. DD MP
  23. DD National
  24. DD News
  25. DD Odia
  26. DD Podhigai
  27. DD Punjabi
  28. DD Rajasthan
  29. DD Sahyadri
  30. DD Saptagiri
  31. DD Sports
  32. DD UP
  33. DD Urdu
  34. DD Yadagiri
  35. Discovery HD World
  36. E24
  37. Epic TV
  38. Fox Life HD
  39. History TV HD
  40. Home Shop 18
  41. India News
  42. India TV
  43. Naaptol Blue
  44. Nat Geo Channel
  45. Nat Geo HD
  46. NDTV India
  47. News 24
  48. News Live
  49. News18 India
  50. Nick HD+
  51. SAB
  52. SAB TV HD
  53. Sony Entertainment
  54. Sony ESPN HD
  55. Sony HD
  56. Sony Max
  57. Sony Max 2
  58. Sony Max HD
  59. Sony Pal
  60. Sony Six HD
  61. Star Bharat
  62. STAR Gold
  63. Star Gold HD
  64. Star Jalsha HD
  65. Star Jalsha Movies HD
  66. Star Movies HD
  67. STAR Plus
  68. Star Plus HD
  69. Star Sports 1 HD
  70. Star Sports 2
  71. Star Sports 2 HD
  72. STAR Utsav
  73. Star Vijay HD
  74. STAR World HD
  75. Star World Premiere HD
  76. UTV Action
  77. UTV Bindass
  78. UTV Movies
  79. Wow Cinema
  80. Zee Action
  81. Zee Cinema
  82. Zee Cinema HD
  83. Zee Classic
  84. Zee TV
  85. Zee TV HD
  86. Zee Anmol

