Tata Sky 220 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; See Details

One of the best set-top box service providers preferred by many users in the country, Tata Sky services are impressive and come with notable picture quality. They offer an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Some of the many incredible recharge pack, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹ 220 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 143 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 199 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.
The Tata Sky 220 pack is widely known as the 220 Dhamaka pack or the Marathi Hindi Family Kids package. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of popular channels including Star Gold, Set Max, AajTak News and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 83 channels. The Tata Sky ₹ 220 recharge is a monthly pack which is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for. The 83 channels include 39 popular channels, 10 Hindi Entertainment channels, 8 Hindi Movie channels, 7 Kids channels and more.
