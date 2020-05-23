How To Change Registered Mobile Number In Tata Sky Online & Offline?

Tata Sky is amongst the biggest television operators preferred by many users in the country. People love Tata Sky services because of its impressive picture quality and an extensive list of channels. The extensive list of channels come in affordable packages that they can choose from while subscribing for its services.

Currently, Tata Sky is providing its users with one-month balance as cashback upon recharging the account for 12 months. This not only gives users a chance to browse through their favourite channels while enjoying their time at home but they will also get a month on free cashback on their Tata Sky account. However, while many users enjoy the services of the DTH provider, some have a problem with the set-top box of their account.

One of the major problems that many users cannot understand is how to change registered number in Tata sky set-top box. Here is a simple guide on how to change registered number in Tata sky set-top box and the account.

Also Read | How to add a channel in Tata Sky DTH? Learn all the methods here

How to change registered number in Tata Sky Online?

Register or log in to the MyTataSky website i.e. https://www.mytatasky.com/web/portal

Go to the My Account and choose the Profile section

You will be able to see the registered mobile number and alternative number in the section

Click on the 'Edit Profile' button and type the new phone number that you want to use as the registered mobile number

Click on 'Save' to submit the new mobile number. Once the registered mobile number has been changed, you will get SMS-based transactions to the new number.

Also Read | How to remove channel in Tata Sky? Learn in simple steps here

How to change registered number in Tata Sky Offline?

If you do not have an online MyTataSky account, then you can do the same offline by calling the Tata Sky helpline. The helpline will depend on your area and ask the customer care executive to change your registered mobile number. To validate the same, you need to provide your name, address, old mobile number and other details.

Also Read | How to refresh Tata Sky account and set-top box? Learn in easy steps here

How to refresh Tata Sky account after recharge using your registered mobile number?

To refresh your Tata Sky account, just give a Missed Call to 9040590405 from your registered mobile number and wait for 2 or 3 minutes. Your Tata Sky account will refresh in a short time.

If the above method does not work, you can make a call on the Tata Sky Helpline Number 1800286633 (toll-free) from your registered mobile number and select Tata Sky Refresh option by pressing 1.

Also Read | How to change the language in Tata sky set top box? Here's a guide for you