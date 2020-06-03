Tata Sky 216 Pack Details And Complete Channel List For 2020

Tata Sky services are impressive and come with well-known picture quality. The extensive list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. One of the many incredible recharge packs, Tata Sky is providing its users with a new ₹ 216 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 92 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 216 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know about the new affordable plan.

What is the Tata Sky 216 pack?

The new Tata Sky 216 pack is widely known as the Hindi Family Kids Pack. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 92 channels. The Tata Sky ₹ 216 recharge is a monthly pack which is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for it. The 92 channels include 39 popular channels, 10 Hindi Entertainment channels, 7 Kids channels 8 Hindi Movie channels, 9 Hindi News channels and more.

Tata Sky 216 channels list

Hindi Movies (15)

&Pictures

Colors Cineplex

Sony Max

Sony Max 2

Sony Wah

Star Gold

Star Gold 2

Star Utsav Movies

UTV Action

UTV Movies

Zee Action

Zee Anmol Cinema

Zee Bollywood

Zee Cinema

Zee Classic

Knowledge And Lifestyle (15)

Animal Planet

Discovery

Discovery Science

Discovery Turbo

Epic

FYI TV18

Fox Life

Good Times

History TV 18

Living Foodz

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic Channel

Sony BBC Earth

TLC

Travel XP

Hindi Entertainment (14)

&TV

Big Magic

Bindass

Colors

Investigation Discovery

Rishtey

Sony

Sony Pal

Sony Sab

Star Bharat

Star Plus

Star Utsav

ZEE TV

Zee Anmol

Kids (11)

Cartoon Network

Discovery Kids

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Hungama TV

Marvel HQ

Nick

Nick Jr.

POGO

Sonic Nickelodeon

Sony Yay

Hindi News (9)

Aaj Tak

CNBC Awaaz

NDTV India

News18 India

News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal

Tez

ZEE News

Zee Business

Zee Hindustan

Music (6)

MTV

MTV Beats

VH1

ZEE ETC Bollywood

Zing

Zoom

Sports (6)

Eurosport

Sony Ten 3

Star Sports 2

Star Sports 3

Star Sports First

Star Sports Hindi 1

Others (3)

News18 Assam North East

News18 Urdu

Zee Salaam

Gujarati (1)

Zee 24 Kalak

Punjabi (1)

Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh

