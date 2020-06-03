Last Updated:

Tata Sky 216 Pack Details And Complete Channel List For 2020

Tata Sky 216 pack details with an extensive list of all the channels offered by the service provider under this plan. Read ahead to know complete details.

Tata Sky services are impressive and come with well-known picture quality. The extensive list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. One of the many incredible recharge packs, Tata Sky is providing its users with a new ₹ 216 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 92 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 216 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know about the new affordable plan.

What is the Tata Sky 216 pack?

The new Tata Sky 216 pack is widely known as the Hindi Family Kids Pack. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 92 channels. The Tata Sky ₹ 216 recharge is a monthly pack which is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for it. The 92 channels include 39 popular channels, 10 Hindi Entertainment channels, 7 Kids channels 8 Hindi Movie channels, 9 Hindi News channels and more.

Tata Sky 216 channels list

 Hindi Movies (15)

  • &Pictures
  • Colors Cineplex
  • Sony Max
  • Sony Max 2
  • Sony Wah
  • Star Gold
  • Star Gold 2
  • Star Utsav Movies
  • UTV Action
  • UTV Movies
  • Zee Action
  • Zee Anmol Cinema
  • Zee Bollywood
  • Zee Cinema
  • Zee Classic

Knowledge And Lifestyle (15)

  • Animal Planet
  • Discovery
  • Discovery Science
  • Discovery Turbo
  • Epic
  • FYI TV18
  • Fox Life
  • Good Times
  • History TV 18
  • Living Foodz
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • National Geographic Channel
  • Sony BBC Earth
  • TLC
  • Travel XP

Hindi Entertainment (14)

  • &TV
  • Big Magic
  • Bindass
  • Colors
  • Investigation Discovery
  • Rishtey
  • Sony
  • Sony Pal
  • Sony Sab
  • Star Bharat
  • Star Plus
  • Star Utsav
  • ZEE TV
  • Zee Anmol

Kids (11)

  • Cartoon Network
  • Discovery Kids
  • Disney Channel
  • Disney Junior
  • Hungama TV
  • Marvel HQ
  • Nick
  • Nick Jr.
  • POGO
  • Sonic Nickelodeon
  • Sony Yay

Hindi News (9)

  • Aaj Tak
  • CNBC Awaaz
  • NDTV India
  • News18 India
  • News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal
  • Tez
  • ZEE News
  • Zee Business
  • Zee Hindustan

Music (6)

  • MTV
  • MTV Beats
  • VH1
  • ZEE ETC Bollywood
  • Zing
  • Zoom

Sports (6)

  • Eurosport
  • Sony Ten 3
  • Star Sports 2
  • Star Sports 3
  • Star Sports First
  • Star Sports Hindi 1

Others (3)

  • News18 Assam North East
  • News18 Urdu
  • Zee Salaam

Gujarati (1)

  • Zee 24 Kalak

Punjabi (1)

  • Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh

