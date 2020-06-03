Tata Sky 216 Pack Details And Complete Channel List For 2020

Quick links:
Tata Sky services are impressive and come with well-known picture quality. The extensive list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. One of the many incredible recharge packs, Tata Sky is providing its users with a new ₹ 216 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 92 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 216 channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know about the new affordable plan.
The new Tata Sky 216 pack is widely known as the Hindi Family Kids Pack. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 92 channels. The Tata Sky ₹ 216 recharge is a monthly pack which is valid for 28 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for it. The 92 channels include 39 popular channels, 10 Hindi Entertainment channels, 7 Kids channels 8 Hindi Movie channels, 9 Hindi News channels and more.
Also Read | How to add a channel in Tata Sky DTH? Learn all the methods here
Also Read | How to get Victers channel on Sun Direct, Tata Sky and Airtel DTH?
Also Read | Tata Sky 350 pack details and complete channel list; see details
Also Read | Tata Sky 220 Pack Details And Complete Channel List; See Details