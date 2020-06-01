How To Get Victers Channel On Sun Direct, Tata Sky And Airtel DTH?

The Kerala State Government has recently announced online classes for Class 1 to Class 12 (except Class 11) which will be accessible to students through the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Victers channel. The online classes will be available through live stream on the official KITE Victers channel that falls under the State General Education Department. The sessions have been organised to make sure that students in Kerala do not miss out on the classes due to the current lockdown situation in the country.

How to get Victers channel?

Candidates will have to visit the official website of KITE Victers channel to attend the online sessions. All you need to do is visit the website here to click on a link to start streaming. The KITE Victers channel is completely free of cost and doesn't involve any subscription fee. The live sessions on Victers channel can be simultaneously accessed through DTH services via Tata Sky, Airtel TV, Sun Direct, Kerala Vision and other networks.

KITE Victers Class DTH Channel Numbers

Victers channel number on Tata Sky - 756

Victers channel number on Airtel DTH - 437, 438, 439

Victers channel number on Sun Direct - 793

Victers channel number on Kerala Vision - 42

Victers channel number on Idukki Vision - 49

Victers channel number on Videocon D2H - 642

Victers channel number on Asianet Digital Channel - 411

Victers channel number on Den Network - 639

KITE Victers Channel Live Session Telecast Timings

Here is a list of the live telecast timings for Class 1 to Class 12:

Class Live telecast schedule Class 12 8:30 am – 10:30 am Class 10 11 am – 12:30 pm Class 9 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Class 8 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm Class 7 3 pm – 3:30 pm Class 6 2:30 pm – 3 pm Class 5 2 pm – 2:30 pm Class 4 1:30 pm – 2 pm Class 3 1 pm – 1:30 pm Class 2 12:30 pm – 1 pm Class 1 10:30 am – 11 am

The live sessions are available for classes 1 to 12, except class 11. The take place between 8.30 AM to 5.30 PM from Monday to Friday for all classes. The timings vary from half-an-hour for Class 1 to two hours for Class 12 students.

It has also been reported that every session conducted will be available in a downloadable format which can be compiled together and provided to candidates who have failed to attend any of the sessions.

Image credits: @johnschno | Unsplash