Tata Sky 219 Complete Pack Details And Complete Channel List - Get Tata Sky Pack This Way

Tata Sky DTH services are among the most popular ones available pan-India. The tagline "Isko Laga Dala Toh Life Jhingalala" suits perfectly well with an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Of the many recharge packs, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹219 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 99 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 219 pack channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky 219 pack details:

The Tata Sky 219 pack is widely known as the South Dhamaka 219 Pack. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels including Star Plus, Set Max, Colors, Zee TV and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 226+ channels and services. The Tata Sky ₹219 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for a month i.e. 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for. Apart from this, the Tata Sky connection under the South Dhamaka 219 Pack includes installation, Activation, Shipping Charges, 10meters cable and get 1-year Manufacturer Warranty.

Tata Sky 219 Channels List

Hindi Movies (15)

&Pictures

Colors Cineplex

Sony Max

Sony Max 2

Sony Wah

Star Gold

Star Gold 2

Star Utsav Movies

UTV Action

UTV Movies

Zee Action

Zee Anmol Cinema

Zee Bollywood

Zee Cinema

Zee Classic

South (9)

Sun TV HD.

KTV HD.

Sun Music HD.

STAR Vijay HD.

Flowers TV

Surya TV

ETV

Gemini TV

Star Maa

Knowledge And Lifestyle (15)

Animal Planet

Discovery

Discovery Science

Discovery Turbo

Epic

FYI TV18

Fox Life

Good Times

History TV 18

Living Foodz

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic Channel

Sony BBC Earth

TLC

Travel XP

Hindi Entertainment (14)

&TV

Big Magic

Bindass

Colors

Investigation Discovery

Rishtey

Sony

Sony Pal

Sony Sab

Star Bharat

Star Plus

Star Utsav

ZEE TV

Zee Anmol

Kids (11)

Cartoon Network

Discovery Kids

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Hungama TV

Marvel HQ

Nick

Nick Jr.

POGO

Sonic Nickelodeon

Sony Yay

Hindi News (9)

Aaj Tak

CNBC Awaaz

NDTV India

News18 India

News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal

Tez

ZEE News

Zee Business

Zee Hindustan

Music (6)

MTV

MTV Beats

VH1

ZEE ETC Bollywood

Zing

Zoom

Sports (6)