Tata Sky 219 Complete Pack Details And Complete Channel List - Get Tata Sky Pack This Way

Tata Sky 219 pack details with an extensive list of all the channels offered by the service provider under this plan. Read ahead to know complete details.

Tata Sky DTH services are among the most popular ones available pan-India. The tagline "Isko Laga Dala Toh Life Jhingalala" suits perfectly well with an extensive list of channels that come in affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing for its services. Of the many recharge packs, Tata Sky is providing its users with a ₹219 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 99 Channels. If you are wondering about Tata Sky 219 pack channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Tata Sky 219 pack details:

The Tata Sky 219 pack is widely known as the South Dhamaka 219 Pack. It offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels including Star Plus, Set Max, Colors, Zee TV and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 226+ channels and services. The Tata Sky ₹219 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for a month i.e. 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish for. Apart from this, the Tata Sky connection under the South Dhamaka 219 Pack includes installation, Activation, Shipping Charges, 10meters cable and get 1-year Manufacturer Warranty.

Tata Sky 219 Channels List

Hindi Movies (15)

  • &Pictures
  • Colors Cineplex
  • Sony Max
  • Sony Max 2
  • Sony Wah
  • Star Gold
  • Star Gold 2
  • Star Utsav Movies
  • UTV Action
  • UTV Movies
  • Zee Action
  • Zee Anmol Cinema
  • Zee Bollywood
  • Zee Cinema
  • Zee Classic

South (9)

  • Sun TV HD.
  • KTV HD.
  • Sun Music HD.
  • STAR Vijay HD.
  • Flowers TV
  • Surya TV
  • ETV
  • Gemini TV
  • Star Maa

Knowledge And Lifestyle (15)

  • Animal Planet
  • Discovery
  • Discovery Science
  • Discovery Turbo
  • Epic
  • FYI TV18
  • Fox Life
  • Good Times
  • History TV 18
  • Living Foodz
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • National Geographic Channel
  • Sony BBC Earth
  • TLC
  • Travel XP

Hindi Entertainment (14)

  • &TV
  • Big Magic
  • Bindass
  • Colors
  • Investigation Discovery
  • Rishtey
  • Sony
  • Sony Pal
  • Sony Sab
  • Star Bharat
  • Star Plus
  • Star Utsav
  • ZEE TV
  • Zee Anmol

Kids (11)

  • Cartoon Network
  • Discovery Kids
  • Disney Channel
  • Disney Junior
  • Hungama TV
  • Marvel HQ
  • Nick
  • Nick Jr.
  • POGO
  • Sonic Nickelodeon
  • Sony Yay

Hindi News (9)

  • Aaj Tak
  • CNBC Awaaz
  • NDTV India
  • News18 India
  • News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal
  • Tez
  • ZEE News
  • Zee Business
  • Zee Hindustan

Music (6)

  • MTV
  • MTV Beats
  • VH1
  • ZEE ETC Bollywood
  • Zing
  • Zoom

Sports (6)

  • Eurosport
  • Sony Ten 3
  • Star Sports 2
  • Star Sports 3
  • Star Sports First
  • Star Sports Hindi 1
