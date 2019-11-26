Team SOUL And Team Entity Gaming Now Only Hope For India At PMCO Fall Split 2019

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 preliminaries saw none of the Indian teams – Team IND, Team INS, and Team Synerge have made it to the top 16 teams that would play at the finale of PMCO Fall Split 2019 that starts from 30 November in Kuala Lumpur. The final list of 16 teams having qualified for the global finale is now out. Check these out.

The qualifiers

Check out below the list of 16 qualifying teams. This includes she likes of Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming. Here, these teams are now India’s only hope at a major global PUBG Mobile eSports crown. Check out below.

With 18 intense matches of the Prelims, we are glad to announce that team Mega Esports, Bigetron RA and Orange Esports CG have finally managed to get the last 3 seats in the Global Finals, well played! Congratulations and can't wait to see you all in the Global Finals, Nov.29! pic.twitter.com/66ERG6DBq1 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 25, 2019

SEA Domination! Curious if it continues in Finals! — Bibek Pokhrel (@pkhrl) November 25, 2019

At this point in time, Team SOUL does look good to win the event. It is also worth remembering that famed Indian rapper Badshah would be attending the global finals on 1 December in Kuala Lumpur. Both Entity Gaming, as well as SOUL, demolished their opponents during the South Asia Regional Qualifiers to earn a direct spot at the finals. Loyalists could now only hope that this gameplay continues and none of these qualifying teams choke out in the finals - like the South African cricket team.

