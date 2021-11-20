Telegram to test Sponsored Messages, will allow users to promote their channels and bots

In an attempt to monetize the instant messaging platform, Telegram has launched Sponsored Messages. As the name suggests, Sponsored Messages on Telegram will help users to promote their public channels or bots. While the messages will be limited to 160 characters, they will be visible to public channels with more than a thousand participants. Additionally, Telegram has also said that it will help the admins of popular channels generate revenue through Sponsored Messages once the basic infrastructural cost of the company is covered.

Those who use Telegram for personal chatting or communicating in a private group shall not worry - Telegram will show Sponsored Messages or advertisements only in public channels based on the topic of the channel. Additionally, Telegram has also confirmed that chats will not display advertisements. In an official post, Telegram says that "no user data is mined or analyzed to display ads, and every user viewing a particular channel of Telegram sees the same Sponsored Messages."

Telegram will focus on user privacy while enabling Sponsored Messages on the platform

Telegram drew a lot of attention during the WhatsApp privacy policy backlash. Earlier this year, Telegram grabbed millions of users as WhatsApp's new privacy policy appeared to intrude on the privacy of millions of users. Now that Telegram is about to generate revenue by allowing brands or companies to setup up Sponsored Messages, the platform has explicitly mentioned that user privacy will not be compromised during the new implementation.

As the Sponsored Messages are tested by the platform, advertisers will be able to choose the language and topics of the public channels where their advertisements will be displayed. As mentioned in the official release post, advertisers will also be able to choose specific channels where a Sponsored Message will be shown. Additionally, Telegram will prevent the addition of external links in Sponsored Messages to ensure user privacy. Those who wish to run Telegram advertisements can create an account on its Ad Platform and try the interface.

How to set up an advertisement on Telegram?

While creating an account to advertise on Telegram, advertisers will require an existing regular account on the platform. Once the user has registered on the platform successfully, they can then create an advertisement by giving basic details such as the Title, Text and URL. Thereafter, advertisers have to set the CPM or cost-per-mille for their Sponsored Message. Telegram specifies that the CPM is the price for one thousand views on an ad. The minimum CPM specified for creating an ad is €2. Thereafter, advertisers will be able to select the language, topics and target channels where they want their message to be visible.