This Google Assistant Feature Can Translate Conversations In Real-time

Google Assistant is rolling out 'Interpreter mode' that allows users to translate conversations in real-time. In what could be a long-awaited feature that lets users leverage the power of modern technology, real-time translation was previously limited to Google Home and Nest devices. Now, Google wants the feature to go mainstream with the help of Google Assistant.

You can translate conversations almost instantly in real-time. All you need to have is the latest, updated version of Google Assistant app installed on your Android or iOS device. With the latest rollout, it will be much easier for Google to expand the availability and accessibility of this feature to more users. You simply need to say, "Hey Google, help me speak Hebrew" or "be my Hebrew translator." Google will help you out with translations almost instantly.

In the end, the translations will be displayed on-screen as well as read out loud. Google Assistant also provides users with a few Smart Replies right below the translation to help you get the conversation going more easily. If you don't want to use voice commands, you can simply use the keyboard to enter the text you want Google to translate for you.

Google Assistant interpreter mode

Google Assistant can translate your conversation in real-time with the help of Interpreter mode. Once you have enabled interpreter mode, you can ask Google Assistant to translate between more languages. Here's everything you want to know about Google Assistant's interpreter mode. The interpreter mode works with the following set of devices: Google Home speakers, select Assistant-enabled smart speakers, Smart display devices, smart clocks, mobile phones and tablets, etc. Google Assistant interpreter mode works across 44 languages.

How to enable Google Assistant interpreter mode

Say "Ok Google" to fire up Google Assistant. Say command such as "Be my Spanish speaker," "Spanish interpreter" or "Help me speak Spanish." Select the languages you want to use. Start speaking in either language. In order to stop using interpreter mode, say a command like "Stop," "Quit" or "Exit."

