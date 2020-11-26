Threads By Instagram: How To Create Close Friends List For Threads?

Threads by Instagram has gained widespread popularity since launching late last year. The new camera-first messaging app allows users to keep in touch with their close friends in a private space. It is best suited for people who wish to share content and stay connected with their smaller circle of friends. Users can share messages, photos, videos, Stories, and other content with their people on their Instagram close friends list.

How to create Close Friends list?

Threads from Instagram allow users to message their peers who are on their Instagram close friends list and it also offers dedicated notifications and inbox only for them. If you haven't created a close friends list on Instagram just yet, here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on your avatar which can be found in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Now, you simply need to tap on your Instagram username which appears on the profile page

Step 4: Click on the menu icon and choose the 'Close Friends' option.

Step 5: If you are creating a Close Friends list for the first time, you need to click on 'Get Started'. Now, the platform will suggest a list of people that you might want to add to the list. Select all the people that you wish to add to the list and click on 'Create List' to proceed.

This will create the Close Friends list on Instagram.

Step 6: Now, when you click on the 'Close Friends' option, the list will show all the contacts you have previously added. If you wish to add more people to the list, just click on the 'Add' button and start searching for new people. To select a user, just tap on the 'Add' button.

For users who haven't created a close friends list on Instagram, they can also follow the steps to create one directly using the Threads app. The Threads from the Instagram app is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Image credits: Apple App Store