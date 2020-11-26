Google Pay Set To Remove Peer-to-peer Payments On Web; Adds New Fee On Instant Transfers

Google Pay is one of the widely used digital wallet platforms that allows users to make online payments within just a few seconds. The online payment system allows smartphone users to send or request money from other users, recharge a prepaid phone, pay utility bills and a lot more.

Google Pay to kill the web version of the app

The platform also has a web version of the app which can be used for peer-to-peer payments. This enables users on both mobile devices and the web version of the app to carry out various transactions. However, the technology giant is now set to kill its web version of the app in January, next year. Apart from removing the web version of Google Pay, the company will also start charging a fee for instant transfers made by users.

The platform doesn't impose any Google Pay charges or fees for instantly transferring money to bank cards or any other accounts; however, that is about to change in January. As reported by Android Police, when a Google Pay user transfers money via instant transfer using a Google Pay account to any of their debit cards, the company will charge the user either 1.5% or 31 cents, whichever is higher. It is worth pointing out that Google Pay was among the first few platforms that allowed users to make instant transfers without imposing any charges. However, you should note that these Google Pay charges and fees for instant transfers will only be applicable to US users and not Google Pay India users.

The company has also released a notice to alert users that the web version of Google Pay will no longer be operational starting early in January 2021. This means that users will no longer be able to make any payments using the pay.google.com website. The notice also states that users will need to have the new Google Pay app to make transactions.

It is not clear if the web version of the web will completely disappear. According to 9to5Google, other functions of the website like managing payment methods may not be affected by the change, however, the company will remove the peer-to-peer payments. Google Pay has also revamped its app which now comes with a fresh new look and packs a bunch of exciting features and offers.

Image credits: Unsplash | mattykwong1