TikTok Beats Disney+, Facebook & Instagram To Become Most Downloaded App In January 2020

The Chinese short-form video content app, TikTok, developed by ByteDance, has been climbing the ladder of success one step at a time. Their most recent success was in the form of being the most downloaded non-gaming app in the USA for January 2020. Here is everything you should know about TikTok’s latest achievement.

TikTok is No. 1 again, beating others to become the most downloaded app in the USA

According to the renowned app analytics company Sensor Tower, TikTok was downloaded over 7.7 million times on the Android and iOS platforms combined. The app’s achievement was 23.8 times more when compared to the number of downloads for the app in January 2019. With the 7.7 million downloads of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store combined, TikTok registered itself as the most downloaded app in the USA for the month of January 2020.

Sensor Tower also noted that Disney Plus was the second most downloaded app with over 6.8 million downloads registered for January 2020. Disney Plus is set to launch in India on March 29, 2020, as Disney Plus Hotstar. The Hotstar app will be redesigned and rebranded as Disney Plus Hotstar, and the Disney Plus content will be available for streaming online and downloading through the rebranded Hotstar app.

Facebook-owned social media app Instagram found itself on the third position in the list, closely followed by Facebook messenger. Instagram and Facebook Messenger have been leading the most downloaded apps list several times. However, they earned the third and fourth spots this time while Netflix claimed the fifth spot. Surprisingly, WhatsApp did not find a place in the list of top 5 most downloaded apps for January 2020.

TikTok has been immensely popular in India and has a download count of over 227 million users in India alone. TikTok has already reached more than 1.5 billion downloads on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store combined, with India downloading the app more than any other place in the world.

