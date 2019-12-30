Top 10 Most Downloaded Apps In The U.S. In November 2019

Disney+ was the most downloaded non-gaming app in the United States for last month, according to the Sensor Tower report. In November, the Disney+ app amassed more than 1.9 crores downloads since its launch mid-month. Following Disney+, TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app in the U.S. last month. TikTok gathered more than 40 lakh installs in the U.S. in November. Meanwhile, apps such as Messenger, YouTube, and Facebook rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps in the U.S. for the month.

Disney+ the most downloaded app in the US

Disney+ joined the streaming war last month to compete with Netflix and others. Disney+ video streaming service is now live in the U.S. and Canada. The service starts at $7 per month or $70 per year. Disney Plus hosts a mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, in addition to classic animated films and new series, hoping to attract millions of subscribers. Disney Plus service features shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Disney+ remained the most installed app across both App Store and Google Play Store.

TikTok second most downloaded app in the US

Meanwhile, TikTok has already reached 150 crores global users milestone. As the third-most downloaded non-gaming app after WhatsApp and Messenger, TikTok's growth rate could threaten Facebook's dominance in the social media business in the near future. Goes without saying, TikTok is taking a huge chunk of global social media market share, leaving Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg worried about taking on TikTok with a secret account on ByteDace-owned short-video platform.

Top apps in the U.S. on Google Play as of Nov 2019

Disney+ Messenger Facebook Samsung Notes Snapchat TikTok Instagram Walmart Netflix WhatsApp

Top apps in the U.S. on App Store as of Nov 2019

Disney+ YouTube TikTok Gmail Facebook Netflix Messenger Amazon Instagram Hulu

Top apps in the U.S. as of Nov 2019