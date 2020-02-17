The Debate
TikTok's Skull Breaker Challenge Causing Serious Injuries Across The Globe

Apps

TikTok's Skull Breaker Challenge has been doing rounds on social media which has left parents worried about the safety of their children

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
skull breaker challenge

A new challenge has been doing the rounds on social media which has left parents worried for their children. The 'Skull Breaker Challenge' that is taking over TikTok and has been proven to be extremely dangerous. People around the world have been expressing their concern over the challenge and its repercussions.

The deadly Skull Breaker Challenge

TikTok trends take over the Internet faster than one can imagine. In the past, challenges like the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' and the 'Kiki Challenge' have proven to be dangerous in some way or the other. The latest challenge to grab people's attention is the 'Skull Breaker Challenge'.

The challenge involves two people kicking the leg of a person who is jumping in the air. The two people, who are on each side of the one being targeted, kick the calves of the one in the middle while he/she is in the middle of the jump. This causes the person to fall on his back, which can cause serious injuries to their head. 

According to various reports, a number of people have been getting injured due to this challenge. A young boy has reportedly been to the ICU due to this challenge. A person has also been admitted in the hospital for a wrist injury that occurred during his attempt at the challenge.

Netizens worried over 'Skull Breaker Challenge'

Netizens have been expressing their concern over the challenge. People have been spreading awareness about the dangers of the challenge through Twitter and Instagram. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

Image Courtesy: dr. Music YouTube

Published:
