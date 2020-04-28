TikTok Facilitates Rs 30 Crore Donations To PM-CARES Fund With In-app Quiz; Post Criticism

Chinese video-sharing social networking service TikTok has facilitated donations to the PM-CARES Fund with an in-app quiz called 'Kheloge Aap, Jeetega India' organised to bring the user community together and build awareness around the spread of coronavirus. The quiz was available to users in 11 local languages. Within five days, it received over 70 lakh entries from TikTok users across the country.

"We have been encouraged by the support and enthusiasm for this initiative, and are now donating over 10x of our original pledge. Our total donation to the PM CARES Fund now amounts to Rs 30 crore and commemorates the overwhelming response to our efforts by users" TikTok said in a statement.

READ | Jana Small Finance Bank Receives Government Approval To Collect Contributions For PM CARES Fund

TikTok Earlier heavily criticised

Since February, TikTok says has undertaken several initiatives to create awareness about safety measures related to COVID-19 by elevating the content shared by partners like MyGov, PIB, WHO, UNDP India, and UNICEF India on the platform, even amid severe criticism for also being a medium of significant fake-news on Covid.

"As a socially responsible platform, we are committed to supporting the safety and well-being of people through our platform. We deeply appreciate and thank our users for coming forward to spread awareness and contribute to India's fight against COVID-19," said the social networking app trying to make amends.

READ | UPSC: Fresh Dates For Exams After May 3; Staff & Officers Pledge To PM CARES Fund

PM CARES Fund

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters.

The fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 29,435 Coronavirus cases in the country, including 21,632 active cases. While 934 deaths have been reported overall, around 6,868 people have been cured.

READ | Congress Questions PM CARES Fund; Hits Out As PM Modi Extends Covid Lockdown Till May 3

READ | PM CARES Fund: AIIMS Doctor Donates Rs 2 Lakh Prize Money To COVID-19 Fight

(with ANI inputs)