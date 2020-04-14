Congress Questions PM CARES Fund; Hits Out As PM Modi Extends Covid Lockdown Till May 3

The Congress party on Tuesday questioned the PM CARES fund that has been set up by PM Modi for accepting donations regarding COVID-19 asking the Centre why a separate fund needed to be set up when there was already a Prime Minister's relief fund designated for emergency situations.

Posting a video on Twitter, Congress' Anand Sharma said, "One important thing which we want to say is that the Centre should not discriminate between states during these times. First of all the Prime Minister Relief Fund is there and the Chief Minister Relief funds are there, the money should go there. But PM made a separate fund (PM CARES) to put money there."

Read: PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

'PM CARES money should be put in the national relief fund'

"We want PM CARES money should be put in the national relief fund which is audited and reported in the parliament. They have said CSR funds can only go in PM CARES. It is unfair to the Chief Ministers of various states. This decision to be left to the industry leaders if they want to give in their CSR contributions to the Prime Minister relief fund, the Chief Minister's relief funds or the PM CARES fund," he said.

Read: PM Modi Announces April 20 'Agnipariksha' For States & Districts As He Extends Lockdown

'40 crore could fall below poverty line'

The Congress party also alleged that 40 crore Indians could fall below the poverty line as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Quoting the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Congress party's Anand Sharma urged the Centre to act on the extraordinary situation with an extraordinary response. "These are extraordinary times, an extraordinary challenge and it requires an extraordinary response from the Government of India and that's why the package has to be expanded to ensure that Indian economy does not collapse once the lockdown is lifted," said Anand Sharma in the video.

The ILO report suggests that 40 crore workers in India will fall below the poverty line. We need to act upon it so that this situation can be avoided. Extraordinary decisions are needed in extraordinary times: @AnandSharmaINC pic.twitter.com/E0QYFSoN4j — Congress (@INCIndia) April 14, 2020

Read: PM Modi Extends Coronavirus Lockdown In India Till May 3; Watch His FULL ADDRESS

Read: PM Modi Issues Clarion Call For India's Young Scientists To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine