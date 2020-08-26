Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Online Event Reveals Price, Specs, Release Date And More

Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro have been revealed by the Taiwanese company today i.e. August 26, 2020. The online event reveals many cool insights about the smartphone and the major aspect that lures the customers is that the Asus ZenFone 7 will be available in two RAM variants: a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. Whereas, the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is going to be a single variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage. If you have been waiting for the launch of these smartphones eagerly, then do not worry, here are all the details you need

Asus ZenFone 7 specifications

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Operating System: Android 10

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Rear Camera: Triad Camera set up 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh battery

Display: HD+ OLED display

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Glass: Gorilla Glass 6

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size: 6.67-inch

DUAL SIM Size: Nano

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Also Read | Nokia 5.3 & Nokia C3 Launched In India With Stock Android 10; Know Price, Specs & More

Asus ZenFone 7 Price

Asus ZenFone 7 has been launched in two RAM variants. The base variant of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage costs NT$ 21990 which is around INâ‚¹ 55680. The other variant offers 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage is priced at NT$ 24990 which is around INâ‚¹ 60745.

Also Read | Moto One Fusion plus next sale on Flipkart; Details about sale, price, specs and more

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro specifications

RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Operating System: Android 10

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Rear Camera: Triad Camera set up 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP with optical image stabilization

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh battery

Display: HD+ OLED display

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Glass: Gorilla Glass 6

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size: 6.67-inch

DUAL SIM Size: Nano

Network: 5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Internal Memory: 256 GB

Also Read | BoAt Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds launched at â‚¹1,299; Know features & how to buy

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Price

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro offers 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage and today's launch event revealed that the flagship phone is going to cost NT$ 27990 which is around INâ‚¹ 70872.

Also Read | BlackBerry to launch 5G smartphones in the year 2021 after a long gap

Asus ZenFone 7 launch

Asus ZenFone 7 launch is going to take place on September 1, 2020. The global release will also feature the launch of Asus ZenFone 7 Pro alongside Asus ZenFone 7.

All Images ~ Asus/ Asus YouTube Channel