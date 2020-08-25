Reliance Jio Introduces ₹499 & ₹777 Prepaid Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar have collaborated to provide Jio users a chance to enjoy sports at a reasonable price. The "Cricket Dhana Dhan Jio Dhana Dhan" offer has provided users with two new Jio Plans that are going to provide a one-year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Now, you can enjoy your favourite movies and shows on the streaming app with benefits of Jio superfast internet data.

Reliance Jio launches new recharge offers of Rs 499 and Rs 777

The new Jio recharge offer of 499 and Rs 777 has been launched by the company during this time of cricket season, right after the news of IPL 2020 was out. However, with a one-year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar services, it is still not clear if Jio users will be able to watch IPL 2020 for free or not because the streaming app has announced that only Disney+ Hotstar Premium users can enjoy the Live stream of the matches.

Jio 499 plan details

Reliance Jio recharge offer of Rs 499 plan provides 1.5 GB high-speed data for its users. However, the Jio plan only provides data benefits and it does not offer free SMSes or unlimited calling benefits. The Jio recharge comes with a validity for 56 days. It also offers complimentary subscription to the Jio apps and a one-year free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio 777 plan details

Reliance Jio recharge offer of Rs 777 plan provides the users with 1.5 GB data per day and an additional 5 GB data. The Jio plan also provides Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 84 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for longer Jio recharge offers as it also provides a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from these, there are two; Jio 2599 plan and 401 plan recharge offers that provide a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. So here are details about these prepaid plans.

Jio 2599 plan

Reliance Jio recharge offer of ₹2599 plan provides the users with 2.0 GB data per day + 10 GB extra data. The plan also provides Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12000 minutes local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 365 days. It is amongst the best Jio plans for prepaid users who subscribe for annual Jio recharge offers as it also provides a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio 401 plan

Reliance Jio 401 plan provides the users with 3.0 GB data per day + 6 GB extra data. The plan also provides Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days. It also provides a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

