Kangana Ranaut Points Out Key Takeaway As UP CM Yogi Adityanath Plans 'biggest Film City'

The Indian film industry has often been associated with the Mumbai-based studios or film cities. However, numerous other studios outside the Maximum City have become popular in recent years, and another such venture could be set up in Noida. As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans for the ‘biggest film city’ in the city, Kangana Ranaut gave her thumbs up to the initiative.

Yogi Adityanath’s ‘biggest film city’ plan backed by Kangana

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her support to UP CM’s latest initiative. The actor ‘applauded’ the move and highlighted the need for ‘many reforms.’

She wrote that one of them was that the industry needed to be ‘one big film industry’ as right now it was being ‘divided on many factors.’ The Queen star also stated that Hindi film industry being synonymous to Indian film industry was ‘wrong.’ She gave the example of the rise of Telugu cinema and how even Hindi films were now being shot at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Kangana also shared that Indian film industry becoming ‘one industry, many film cities’ was one of the aspects that had made it different from Hollywood, in terms of their success.

People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hydrabad 1/2 https://t.co/zB6wkJg1zX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji.We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities 👍2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Yogi Adityanath announces plans for ‘biggest film city’

As per a report in PTI, the UP government is planning the initiative in the state’s Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan," an official statement said.

