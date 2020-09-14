Yogi Adityanath Names Agra's Under-construction Mughal Museum After Chhatrapati Shivaji

In a controversial move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, named the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Monday. The Chief Minister, who was reviewing development work in the Agra division via video conference, said that the government was doing this as it 'nurtured nationalistic ideas'. Asserting that there was no place for 'symbols of slavery' in the state, Adityanath said that his administration will promote subjects that made 'the state proud'.

Monsoon Session 2020 Live Updates: 23 MPs test COVID+ve; both Houses adjourned

UP CM: Mughal Museum named after Chhatrapati Shivaji

आगरा में निर्माणाधीन म्यूजियम को छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के नाम से जाना जाएगा।



आपके नए उत्तर प्रदेश में गुलामी की मानसिकता के प्रतीक चिन्हों का कोई स्थान नहीं।



हम सबके नायक शिवाजी महाराज हैं।



जय हिन्द, जय भारत। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 14, 2020

Previously, the Yogi government had renamed 'Allahabad' city to 'Prayagraj' on October 16, 2018, claiming it was keeping with the "wishes of the people". The UP government has also renamed the Mughalsarai Railway station, another historic spot, to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction. These moves were condemned by Congress pointing out that pre-independence meetings where the freedom movement took shape were held in Allahabad, which is also the birthplace of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as per reports.

Corona Kit 'Scam': AAP accuses Yogi govt of corruption in procurement; CM orders SIT probe

About Mughal Museum in Agra

In 2016, the Samajwadi government led by Akhilesh Yadav initiated the Mughal Museum in Agra near the iconic Taj Mahal, aiming to complete its construction by end of 2017, as per reports. Upon being elected to power, the BJP government led by Adityanath sanctioned RS 20 crores for the completion of the under-construction Mughal Museum. The project which is estimated to cost Rs 141 crores, has already received Rs 90 crores. Construction was stalled several times due to a paucity of funds delay in shifting of state electricity department's storeroom.

As per the Museum's designer David Chipperfield Architects' website, the Mughal Museum is situated near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. The museum showcases the political and cultural milestones of the Mughal era through its art and architecture and accommodates 5,200 m² of permanent and temporary exhibition space. Working in partnership with Studio Archohm, David Chipperfield Architects is designing the museum to attract the eight million visitors who visit the Taj Mahal in a year.

Reports state that 75% of the museum's construction has been completed. Apart from showcasing the Mughal era, the Museum will also have an additional building situated to the north - known as the Resource Center - to provide space for teaching and research. It also includes the Taj Orientation Centre, the Agra Heritage Centre, and a street cafeteria.

Republic reporter Anuj out after 6 days custody, says ‘we will not stop reporting’

Prashant Bhushan objects to Justice Arun Mishra-led bench; files review in contempt case