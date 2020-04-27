What Happened To Find My IPhone App And How You Can Still Use It

Find My iPhone had been a very popular app amongst Apple users which allowed users to track their lost iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. So if a user lost any of their Apple devices, they could use the app on another device to easily find out its last known location.

Find My iPhone certainly proved to be quite a useful app; however, a number of users may have noticed that the app does not exist anymore. So where did Find My iPhone app go?

What happened to Find My iPhone app?

The dedicated Find My iPhone app was removed by Apple after the iOS 13 and iPad OS update; although users can continue to use the feature. After removing the application, Apple has merged the Find My iPhone and the Find My Friends applications into one app that is simply called Find My. And as the name suggests, it can be used to find whatever you need to find.

And while the Apple executives had spoken about the change during the iOS 13 reveal that took place in 2019 at the Worldwide Developers Conference, most of the iOS users were likely not aware of the change. Also, when a user installs an iOS 13 or 13.1 on their device, the system does not notify them of the changes.

The new app comes in grey background and has a green circle with another blue location circle in the centre. It is organised into three sections, which can be easily accessed by tapping the tabs at the bottom of the screen. On the left, it helps you find people, whereas, in the middle, it lets you find your own devices. The app displays the available devices on a map, which you can zoom in or out to get a better picture of their location.

Image credits: Apple Support