What Happens If You Miss Your COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment In India?

India is one of the largest countries in the world in terms of population still we have managed to facilitate a good vaccination process in the country using digitalisation. Currently, the nation has finally opened the vaccination drive for all adults above the age of 18, and they can get their vaccine shots done using the CoWin platform. However, many citizens often miss out on the vaccination date due to various personal or other reasons. This is why many people are wanting to know what happens if you miss your Covid vaccine appointment in India. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What happens if you miss your COVID vaccine appointment in India?

See, once you have registered yourself for a vaccine appointment make sure you stick to it as many people must get vaccinated on time. However, due to any reason if you think you are going to miss the vaccine appointment, then you need to know that you have an option to reschedule or cancel the vaccine appointment. This means that you can also reschedule the appointment and choose another date or time slot of your convenience.

However, if you are unable to reschedule your appointment or something more important came up last minute, you can always try to reschedule for another appointment afterwards, as per the FAQ on the Aarogya Setu app. Nevertheless, make sure you don't miss your second dose of the COVID vaccine. According to the Ministry of Health of India, if you miss doses according to your schedule, the vaccine cannot function as well as it should. It's also important for any vaccine to function properly if it's provided within the timeframe specified on the factsheet. As a result, if an individual misses the second shot or fails to get the shot in time, problems can arise.

Vaccination Centres also provide a limited number of on-the-spot registration slots every day. However, fixing an online appointment using the CoWin portal is recommended to avoid wasting time and standing in the queue of the vaccination centre, as in each centre only limited slots are made available for on-the-spot registration. You can use several CoWin slot notifier platforms such as Under45.in, FindSlot.in, GetJab.in and more to learn about which centre has available slots, the number of slots available, and the availability date. These websites help them to find centres to get vaccinated using various means like Telegram notifications, email notifications or CoWin app API.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK