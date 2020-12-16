What Is Apple ProRAW? IOS 14.3 Update Introduces A New Camera Feature; Know Details

Apple has recently rolled out a new major update called the iOS 14.3 update which introduces new interfaces to its iPhone offering. But now, the iOS 14.3 update brings never seen before iPhone features such as the ProRAW innovation. The new Apple ProRAW format helps photographers who like to click raw pictures but also want to benefit from noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustments. However, many people are wondering about what is Apple ProRAW. If you have been wondering about how to use Apple ProRAW, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Apple ProRAW?

This new iOS 14.3 feature called the ProRAW camera feature provides many of the benefits to the users as it comes with a multi-frame image processing and computational photography. This aids the necessities like Deep Fusion and Smart HDR and combines them with the depth and flexibility of a raw format. A user also gets a total benefit of clicking raw photos which gives them full independence to edit a picture as to how they want. The new Apple ProRAW format is introduced only to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max users through the iOS 14.3 update.

So, if you click a picture using the Apple ProRAW feature, you can completely change the photo's white balance, exposure, tones and colour without affecting the image quality. Also, pictures clicked using the Apple ProRAW feature are the opposite of the ready-processed photo formats such as JPEG and HEIF files. Even though JPEG and HEIF files are fast and easier to get along with, they are also responsible for hindering the full capability of a photograph which cannot be recovered after taking a picture.

How to use Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Go to the Settings App of your iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone.

Now, swipe down and tap Camera option.

Then, choose 'Formats' at the top.

There you will find the toggle to turn on the Apple ProRAW feature. Just Turn On the toggle to start using this feature.

