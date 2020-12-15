SolarWinds Orion Platform Hacked! Does Dominion Voting Systems Use SolarWinds?

In recent times, US agencies are having a hard time dealing with a massive attack from hackers on their systems. At first, one of the largest cybersecurity organisations, FireEye, was attacked, and now a recent report by the New York Times says that SolarWinds' Orion platform was also hacked. This raises various alarming questions about Dominion Voting Systems using the SolarWinds platform. Here is all you need to know about it.

SolarWinds hack has raises questions about Dominion Voting Systems

SolarWinds is a network-monitoring firm which provides thousands of companies with its services. However, after an attack was reported by FireEye, it was found that SolarWinds Orion platform was also the part of this massive attack. As per a report by the New York Times, the Treasury and Commerce Departments were the first agencies reported to be breached by the highly sophisticated attackers. Other agencies that have been facing the aftermath of the attack are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department, the Justice Department, parts of the Pentagon and several utility companies. But, was Dominion using the SolarWinds' Orion software?

Does Dominion Voting Systems use SolarWinds?

According to a statement by Dominion spokesperson to The Wall Street Journal, “Dominion Voting Systems does not now nor has it ever used the SolarWinds Orion Platform, which was subject of the DHS emergency directive dated December 13, 2020." This states that the organisation does not use the Orion Platform which was attacked by the hackers. However, Dominion Voting is also facing a lot of problems dealing with conspiracy theories arising after the recent 2020 Presidential elections, and the reports of a breach make it even harder for the organisation to handle it.

How did the SolarWinds hack happen?

As per the reports, the hackers embedded their malicious code in the SolarWinds' Orion software. This software is used by 33,000 of the company's total 300,000 customers, but only users downloaded the malign update. The cybersecurity firm, FireEye says that the attackers are highly using a highly sophisticated method. It also claims that the attackers are from Russian as they have exploited only the most valuable targets.

