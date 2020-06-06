What Is AR Zone App On Android? Here Is All You Need To Know About The App

AR stands for Augmented Reality and gives a user an eyebrow-raising 3D view experience. AR-related apps not only increase user engagement but it also boosts the experience of a user vividly and more explicitly. Other than that, it also boosts up the customer satisfaction in many ways. These AR services are amongst the most incredible features available in many Android applications, especially Samsung mobile phones. The AR Zone app is specifically available for Samsung Smartphone users. If you are wondering what is AR Zone app on Android smartphones, here is all you need.

What is AR Zone app on Android smartphones?

AR Zone software provides Samsung mobile users with AR-related features, such as AR Emoji and AR Doodle. The AR Zone application allows the users to choose a feature and capture fun photos or video. This helps to experience a larger than life user interface to its users. Below are all the feature provided by Samsung's AR Zone application.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A31 with a quad-camera setup launched in India at ₹21,999

List of all the features provided by AR Zone app by Samsung Android devices-

AR Emoji Camera: A user can create a 'My Emoji' that looks just like them. One can also take photos and record videos using My Emojis or character Emojis.

A user can create a 'My Emoji' that looks just like them. One can also take photos and record videos using My Emojis or character Emojis. AR Emoji Stickers: A user can create their own character stickers with Emoji expressions and actions.

A user can create their own character stickers with Emoji expressions and actions. AR Emoji Studio: One can also edit or decorate 'My Emoji' and create their own 'My Emoji' stickers.

One can also edit or decorate 'My Emoji' and create their own 'My Emoji' stickers. AR Doodle: Users are also enabled to record fun videos with virtual handwriting or drawings on faces or anywhere else.

Users are also enabled to record fun videos with virtual handwriting or drawings on faces or anywhere else. Deco Pic: Apart from all these, one can also capture photos or videos with various stickers created by them on the application.

Apart from all these, one can also capture photos or videos with various stickers created by them on the application. Quick Measure: A user can easily measure the size and distance of the subject quickly and easily which is amongst the most exciting feature of the AR Zone app of Samsung Mobiles.

Also Read | Samsung heir Lee apologises for succession scandal, won't pass company control to children

Note: If you are non-Samsung mobile user, you do not have to worry, any android smartphone user can enjoy the AR services by downloading the Google Play AR Services application from the Google Play Store.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) One UI 2.0 Android 10 update started rolling out

Also Read | How to set up Voicemail on Android? Learn to change your voicemail greeting on Android