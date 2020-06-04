Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad-camera Setup Launched In India At ₹21,999

Samsung Galaxy A31, the successor to Samsung Galaxy A30, which debuted back in 2019, has now been launched. The Samsung Galaxy A31 has launched in India as a single variant at the price of â‚¹21,999. The Galaxy A31 will be the third phone in the A-Series from Samsung to release in India this year. The phone was first unveiled globally before getting listed in India back in May 2020. Check out the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A31 below -

Samsung Galaxy A31 specifications

Image courtesy - Official Samsung Website

Samsung's Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ video playback. One differentiating specification of Samsung devices in the mid-range has been their AMOLED displays, which are often not provided in other phones at a similar price point. The device comes with 6GB RAM on-board and the 4GB RAM variants have not been listed on either Flipkart or Samsung's official website. Galaxy A31 also houses 128GB of storage which can be expanded with the support of microSD up to 512GB. It also comes with a dedicated microSD slot and not a hybrid one.

One key feature of the phone is also its camera setup which houses four lenses. Galaxy A31 comes with a primary 48MP shooter coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The device comes with a 20MP selfie lens which has been housed in a weather-style notch. The Samsung Galaxy A31 also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which is capable of fast charging up to 15 watts through USB Type-C. The phone houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available in three colours, namely - Prism Crush Blue, Black and White. The new device also consists of various features under the 'Make for India' initiative like Multilingual Typing, Useful cards and Finder to ease the experience of Gen-Z while operating the device. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A31 has also reportedly been equipped with the company's contactless payment method called Samsung Pay and has been secured furthermore by the Samsung Knox feature. Samsung Galaxy A31 is now available on Flipkart and Samsung's official website at â‚¹21,999.

