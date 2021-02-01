What Is Clubhouse App? How To Download The App And Get An Invite? Find Out

Clubhouse is the latest in a long line of apps that have created a buzz since people have been disavowing Whatsapp over privacy concerns. Clubhouse differentiates itself from the other apps as being an 'audio-messaging' app. Read on to find out more about the Clubhouse app.

What is the Clubhouse App?

Clubhouse is a notoriously exclusive app and one needs a 'Clubhouse invite' to be able to access the app, as of now. The app uses audio chat rooms to connect with other users. Basically, Clubhouse is a social media app that uses audio instead of text or pictures as the medium to connect with others. The company describes themselves as a "new type of social project based on voice where people everywhere (can) talk, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships and meet interesting new people." The app has been developed by Paul Davidson and Rohan Seth and according to different tech news sources, is already worth 100 million.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Wife Grimes Gives 8-month-old Son X AE A-Xii 'Viking' Haircut | See Pictures

When the users open the app they can choose between different virtual "chat rooms" to enter. When the user enters a room, the phone audio is turned on. The creator of the room decides who gets to speak and at what intervals. According to CNBC, the experience of using Clubhouse is "like walking into a conference room where a panel or Q&A is happening."

Also Read: Starship SN9 Scrubbed By FAA; Elon Musk Brings SN10 Instead; Read Details

Download Clubhouse App

As of now, the app is only available for iPhones with an Android version coming soon. You can download the app from the Apple store. Clubhouse prizes itself for its exclusivity. Even if you have the app. you absolutely need to have an invite from an existing user to access the app. According to the New York Times, the app had approximately 600,000 users in December 2020. The company claims that they are building Clubhouse app for everyone. Here's a statement by the company "building Clubhouse for everyone and working to make it available to the world as quickly as possible." They haven't yet revealed when users will be able to join the app without the need for an invite.

Also Read: Elon Musk Announces $100 Million Prize For Best Carbon Capture Technology

Also Read: Bitcoin Prices Spike As Elon Musk Changes Twitter Bio, Netizens Call Him 'real Influencer'